Downpour in Santa Marta damages beach plan to tourists on festive bridge

A heavy rain is recorded this Saturday in Santa Marta.

What seemed like a pleasant, sunny and beach day for tourists in the festive bridge of Corpus Christi, It became a start to the weekend marked by sporadic rainfall in the city.

The National Weather Service has issued a statement warning about the forecast of abundant clouds and rains of moderate to heavy intensity in various regions of the country. According to the report, these climatic phenomena are expected to affect sectors of the Caribbean, north of the Pacific, center and north of the Andean region, as well as localities in the east and center of the Amazon, and the east and west of the Orinoquía.

