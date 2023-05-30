Downtown in Hagen: between frustration and hope – Ruhr area – news

Silvia Krüger and her colleague are standing behind the counter of the fabric store where they work. They wait for the people who meet outside in cafes to find their way into the store. But the shop remains empty for the time being, for the two employees it looks like a day when there are only a few customers to look after.

Six-day week for isolated customers

Krüger has long since become accustomed to these conditions. Customers stay away, especially before and after long weekends and public holidays. She has been working in the shop on Elberfelder Straße since 2018 and is there for customers six days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Corona and war are causing problems

When the store opened in October 2018, Krüger and her colleagues were unaware of these problems. Things went well, especially at the beginning of the corona pandemic. Many people discovered a passion for sewing, and the employees even worked overtime. But that’s over. “ People just don’t have that much money anymore and prefer to spend it on groceries or going out instead of buying fabric. “

Lack of walk-in customers and attractiveness of the city center

Apparently many other dealers have experienced this problem as well. Many shops on Elberfelder Strasse are empty. For Silvia Krüger, that’s one of the reasons why walk-in customers stay away. “ Empty shops are not used sensibly, instead we get one cheap shop after the other. There is a lack of specialist shops that draw people to the city .”

discomfort in the dark

The clientele in the city center is also a problem, says the businesswoman, who also lives in the city center. But she doesn’t really feel comfortable with it. She can understand why the pedestrian zone is empty after 5 p.m.

“Living downtown is dangerous.”

Gudrun Hardenberg,



Employee in a leather goods store

Gudrun Hardenberg works as a clerk in a leather goods shop. She understands the concerns. She’s lived in all her life Hagen. Today she no longer feels comfortable here. “Life in the city center is dangerous. People are becoming more and more aggressive.” In her opinion, this is mainly due to the large number of foreign citizens. Krüger and Hardenberg agree that more police presence in the city center would increase the feeling of security.

Eating and drinking yes, shopping and strolling rather less

Many citizens are also dissatisfied with the location of downtown Hagen. Christine M. and Irene M. drink coffee in a café right in front of the Rathaus-Galerie. Although they feel comfortable in Hagen, they also avoid the city center in the evening. They don’t even come here to shop. In cities like Bochum and Dortmund there are more shops to choose from.

Hanan Buzyarzist is also missing business. The 18-year-old only comes here to shop at the drugstore.

More life desired for Hagen City

Festivals, events and other events where people can come together, that’s what residents and retailers want for the city. Retailer Maya Schleuter and her husband Christian want to play an active role in making the city more attractive again. They now focus on sustainable fashion, while their grandparents and parents were still selling furs to their customers.

Commitment to a popular Hagen

Events such as “Hagen acts” should also help. The South Westphalian Chamber of Industry and Commerce invites dealers, citizens and people from politics and business. Not only large, future-oriented projects should help. The city is to be made more attractive for its residents in small steps.