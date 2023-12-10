Home » Dozens of Belgians have no chance of winning the EuroMillions record jackpot due to a “technical problem”.
Not a Belgian, but an Austrian was the only winner of the largest EuroMillions jackpot ever on Friday. Although it could have been different, because due to a technical malfunction at the National Lottery, several Belgians did not have the opportunity to participate in the draw.

Someone from Austria was the only person from Austria to play the five correct numbers 17-30-42-48-50 in combination with the correct stars 4 and 8 for Friday’s record draw. It earns him or her no less than 240 million euros, never before has anyone won more with EuroMillions.

The record jackpot tempted many players to take their chances, including in our country. The National Lottery received a total of approximately 2.2 million transactions (with an average bet of 4 euros).

“The peak in transactions we saw in the minutes before 8 p.m. was greater than the peak at Bancontact during Christmas shopping”

Joke Vermoere

National Lottery spokesperson

But there could have been (slightly) more. Due to a technical problem, around a hundred tickets could not be validated, the National Lottery confirms. “The exact number of affected players is still being investigated, but our computer could no longer cope,” says spokeswoman Joke Vermoere. “Just before the 8 p.m. deadline, there was a massive influx of people who wanted to play online and our IT system could no longer process it all.”

“Try again”

However, the National Lottery’s IT system is designed for a very large capacity, Vermoere reports. “But to give you an idea: the peak in transactions we saw in the minutes before 8 p.m. was greater than the peak at Bancontact during Christmas shopping.”

As always with technical problems, the affected players received an (automatically sent) message stating that there was a malfunction, that it was not possible to register their participation and asking them to try again. “But anyone who did that too close to the deadline did not get the chance to make another attempt.”

At the National Lottery they emphasize that all affected players will get their money back.

