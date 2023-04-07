Dozens of rockets were launched this Thursday from Lebanon towards Israel, which attributed them to Palestinian groups, in a spiral of violence unleashed on Wednesday by the invasion of the Israeli police in the Al Aqsa mosque, in Jerusalem.

The rockets caused at least one injury in Israel, according to rescue services.

The Hebrew Army reported that 34 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards Israel, of which 25 were intercepted by anti-aircraft defense. At least five fell on their territory.

“We will hit our enemies and we will make them pay the price for each aggression,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, opening a security-restricted cabinet meeting held after the attack.

Israel and Lebanon are technically still at war after several conflicts and the border between the two is guarded by the United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL), whose objective is to guarantee the ceasefire.

An Israeli army spokesman maintained that the rockets were Palestinian.

“It could be him [movimiento islamista palestino] Hamas could be Islamic Jihad. We are still trying to come to a final conclusion on this, but it was not the Lebanese Hezbollah,” Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said.

The last rocket fire from Lebanon into Israel dated back to April 2022, but Thursday’s incident represents the biggest escalation since the 2006 war against Lebanese powerful Hezbollah.

No one claimed responsibility for the attacks at the moment and the Lebanese army said it dismantled rocket launch platforms found in the south of its territory.

Before the attack, alarm sirens sounded in the cities of Shlomi and Moshav Betzet, as well as in the Galilee region of northern Israel.

The episode occurred at a time of heightened tensions after the violent intervention on Wednesday by the police in the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, which left 350 detainees according to the Police.

The sacred place is located in the Esplanade of the Mosques, the third holy place of Islam and located in turn in East Jerusalem, the Palestinian sector of the city occupied and annexed by Israel after the Arab-Israeli war of 1948 .

“Avoid further escalation”

Lebanon’s National Information Agency noted that Israeli artillery fired “several shells from their positions on the border” at two towns in southern Lebanon.

The agency, which did not report casualties, specified that the bombings occurred in response to the launch of “several Katyusha-type rockets” against Israel.

For its part, an Israeli military spokesman denied these reports and said that the Armed Forces have not responded “so far.”

The United States condemned the rocket fire and said Israel had a “legitimate right” to defend itself, according to State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, in turn asked “all actors” for “maximum restraint.”

On his side, in Lebanon, UNIFIL called for containment. “The current situation is extremely serious. UNIFIL urges containment to avoid further escalation,” he said.

In Fassuta, a town in northern Israel, an AFP journalist saw remains of a rocket on a road.

In Shlomi, another AFP team saw shops damaged by a rocket blast that hit the road.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was informed of the details of what happened on the northern border, a ministry spokesman said.

Clashes on the esplanade

Israel drew international condemnation after police violently evicted Palestinian worshipers from Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque early Wednesday.

The intervention, which left 37 injured according to the Palestinian Red Crescent, led to an escalation of rocket fire from Gaza and Israeli shelling.

The incident also occurred during the celebrations of the Jewish Passover and the Muslim month of Ramadan.

The leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Ismail Haniya, assured on Thursday that “they will not sit idly by” in the face of Israeli “aggressions”.

In turn, the pro-Iranian group Hezbollah warned that it would support “all measures” taken by Palestinian organizations against Israel after the clashes.

“Hezbollah strongly denounces the assault by the Israeli occupation forces on the esplanade of the Al Aqsa Mosque and their attacks on the faithful,” the Shiite group said in a statement on Thursday.

A sworn enemy of Israel, Hezbollah has good relations with Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, and with Palestinian Islamic Jihad.