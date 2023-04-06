Today, Thursday, dozens of Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Mughrabi Gate, under heavy protection from the occupation forces.

The occupation forces, at seven o’clock in the morning, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, reinforced by members of the special units, and deployed in its courtyards under the pretext of securing the settlers’ incursions into Al-Aqsa, while the occupation forces removed the stationed from the vicinity of Al-Qibli Mosque.

After the deployment of the occupation forces in the courtyards of the Haram, the occupation authorities opened the Mughrabi Gate for settlers’ incursions into the Al-Aqsa square, which comes on the occasion of the “Jewish Passover” holiday.

Eyewitnesses said that the settlers stormed Al-Aqsa in the form of groups of 50 settlers each.

The witnesses added that these intrusive groups carried out provocative tours in the courtyards of the Haram, and received explanations about the alleged “temple”. Chain Gate side.

The so-called “Temple Organizations” had called on their supporters and fans to organize massive mass storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the “Jewish Passover” that will last until next Wednesday.

Since the dawn hours, the occupation police imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian citizens to the courtyards of the Haram, and prevented those under the age of forty years from entering and praying in Al-Aqsa.

It is noteworthy that the occupation forces stormed last night the Al-Aqsa Mosque after the Tarawih and Fajr prayers, and brutally assaulted the worshipers and those who are secluded in the Al-Qibli prayer hall and forcibly removed them from it, which sparked local, Arab and international reactions rejecting and condemning these incursions.