DPFAN: apotheosis of the Miwonovi tournament and launch of the youth competitions

Closing the door of a competition, the prefectural football district of Agoè-Nyivé opens at the same time another one. Indeed on the sidelines of the final of the first edition of the Miwonovi tournament which saw the coronation of TCSR in front of Albatros 5 shots against 3 after zero goals everywhere in regulation time, the DPFAN proceeded to the launch of the championship of U-13 and U -15 this Saturday, June 17, 2023. Two games were played in the opening.

The first edition of the Miwonovi trophy togbui Hélou Sedjro tournament, organized by the prefectural football district of Agoè-Nyivé, had its epilogue this Saturday. The final between TCSR and Albatros turned in favor of TCSR 5 shots against 3. The score recorded at the end of 90 minutes is zero goals everywhere “ A great joy to have finished in good conditions. The final match was very thrilling. It brought together the sons and daughters of Grand Lomé. Really it’s a tournament that gathered a lot of people“, declared the chief canton of Agoè-Nyivé, Togbui Hélou Sedjro the sponsor of this tournament before continuing in these terms “the objective set by sponsoring this competition is 100% achieved. At the start I had some doubts and I thought to myself if this tournament could come to an end given the number of teams involved (44) but little by little, we came to the end. I can only thank the organizers who fought heart and soul to make this edition a real success. Everything went well. The atmosphere is good-natured. People had fun. This is something to repeat for the years to come for the development of football in Togo and in particular in the prefecture of Agoè-Nyivé“, he added.

The president of DPFAN, Zodjinè Aziamalé did not hide his joy to see this competition come to an end “it is a satisfactory result. Already seeing 44 teams participating in a competition, it’s not easy to organize but we held on from start to finish so we give thanks to the Almighty. We would like to thank all the teams who took part in this competition. During the final, it played from start to finish and it was on penalties that the two teams were decided. So the level is at the topconfided the boss of DPFAN.

Winner of the TCSR cup leaves with the gold medal cup, an envelope of 150,000 FCFA and two balloons. The unfortunate finalist, Albatros on his side had an envelope of 100,000 FCFA plus medals and ball.

Launch of the youth tournament

Raising the curtains of the final, DPFAN launched the U-13 and U-15 championship. In opening Jupiter FC crushed CF Maya 3 goals to 0 at U-13. Among the U-15s, it was FSA who won 2 goals to 1 against WAra after being trailing at half-time. The president of DPFAN Zodjinè Aziamalé gives us the idea of ​​this competition: “ it launched today. It will start normally in mid-July and it will take place throughout the holidays. We really want teams that work at the grassroots in our jurisdiction but for this first edition, we don’t want to go to work. So we want to limit ourselves to 8 or 10 teams at most“, he implied.