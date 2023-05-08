DPFAN/Independence Cup 2023: FSA and AC ADJ, the lucky winners

The curtains fell this Sunday on the independence cup edition 2023 honorable Fiacre Atsou trophy organized by the prefectural football district of Agoè Nyivé. For the women, Future Star d’Agoè lifted the trophy ahead of Union Sportive de Togblékopé 2 goals to 0 while AC ADJ triumphed over Promus Star 2 goals to 1 for the men.

Organized under the sponsorship of the Honorable Fiacre Atsou, the 2023 Independence Cup in the prefectural district of Agoè Nyivé has belonged to history since this Sunday, May 07. The final between Promus Star and AC ADJ turned to the advantage of AC ADJ 2 goals to 1. And yet it was Agoè Atchanvé’s team that opened the scoring in the 68th minute through the inevitable Malik Morou. Led the formation of Zongo will press the accelerator by deciding to pass on the left side. From then on the defense of Promus Star will be in difficulty and in the 79th minute, AC ADJ obtains the equalizer thanks to Malik Afoh. Four minutes later Zarif Boukari will seal the fate of the meeting by scoring the second goal. 2 goals 1 is the final score in favor of AC ADJ which lifts the pretty trophy at stake. Shortly before the men’s final, the women’s final was played and turned in favor of FSA 2 goals to 0 in front of USTK”This is a satisfactory result. We are proud today that the apotheosis went well. We played a lot of games and we brought out a lot of talent. Really independence was celebrated as it should be in our prefecture. The work being done is what the AC ADJ club demonstrated today. In the semi-finals, that’s how they were led and were able to go up the score and qualify. Today they have again proven that they are capable and that is what our hawks want. When there is a situation, you have to know how to react and reverse the situation. Really congratulations to them. For the rest, we will resume on May 14, the Miwonovi tournament which is on hiatus with the 1/8 finalsdeclared Sodjinè Aziamalé, president of the prefectural football district of Agoè-Nyivé.

The godfather of the cup, honorable Fiacre Atsou seems to approach in the sense: ‹‹ We have witnessed beautiful football for 4 weeks. The players have to be talented and they have proven it on the pitch. I would like to thank the officials of the prefectural football district of Agoè-Nyivé who knew how to take the measure of the competition so that everything went as it should. The instructions we gave were respected, so we can say that the results were satisfactory. We are happy with the smooth running and completion ››, he told the media.

It should be noted that several prizes were awarded during the award ceremony.