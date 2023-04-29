Dr. Mukwege at the bedside of women and children, displaced by war in North and South Kivu

« You recognize true friends during difficult times they say. This adage was put into practice by Doctor Denis Mukwege who went to console the women and children displaced by war in the provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu.

Through a ceremony organized in Goma, capital of North Kivu on Friday April 28, 2023, the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Doctor Dénis MUKWEGE launched an emergency humanitarian project in favor of women and children displaced by war, which live in inhumane conditions.

In the presence of the Military Governor of North Kivu, various socio-political authorities, heads of families and students, ” the man who mends women first expressed his support for those displaced by war who are forced to abandon their villages and fields before presenting in detail the main activities of this project.

These include the payment of state examination fees for 771 war-displaced finalist students at US$60 per child, the distribution of 7,200 dignity kits to 7,200 displaced women and girls with an average of 30 USD per kit (3 loincloths, 1 packet of sanitary napkins, underwear, 2 bars of laundry soap, toothpaste and tooth bump, etc.), the distribution of food kits to 5,500 households worth 67USD in average, as well as the distribution of school kits at the next school year in September.

In his words, Doctor Dénis MUKWEGE indicated that this project will contribute to alleviating the suffering of the displaced population, even if the most lasting solution remains the return of peace. This is why he sent this strong message to those in power.

« We reiterate our appeal to the government of our country to take all appropriate means to put an end to this aggression. Moreover, the fight against this endemic violence also requires the establishment of transitional justice mechanisms in order to bring the alleged perpetrators of these war crimes, crimes against humanity, even crimes of genocide committed in this country and of which a significant part is listed in the Mapping Report of the United Nations, to finally be able to answer for their villainous acts “, he said.

Furthermore, he stressed that it is imperative to put in place transitional justice with its 4 traditional pillars, namely: truth, justice, reparations and guarantees of non-repetition.

Car »It is known that justice is a guarantee of true reconciliation and lasting peace he concluded.

Since the advent of the terrorist group M23 in the province of North Kivu in 2022, hundreds of families have moved from their villages to flee the atrocities and massacres perpetrated by this rebel force. Some families lack everything.

Jules Ninda