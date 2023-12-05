Dr. Tania Medina recognized in the White House

Dr. Tania Medina Awarded United States President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Tania Medina, a prominent plastic surgeon, has been honored with the prestigious United States President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her outstanding contributions to her community and country. The award, signed by United States President Joe Biden, recognizes individuals who have dedicated more than 4,000 hours of service throughout their lifetime.

Expressing her gratitude, Dr. Tania Medina said, “I feel super happy and honored about this recognition as a woman and as a Dominican that looks after the interest of its community. This is a sign that we can positively influence others.”

Dr. Tania Medina is internationally recognized for her role as an ambassador of self-love and her work through the Foundation Without Labels, where she helps parents with children with autistic conditions for better development. She also stands out as an ambassador of the United Nations and has been acclaimed for her innovative approach to plastic surgery, emphasizing the importance of self-love and healthy self-esteem.

The awards ceremony was held at the Salamander Hotel and was broadcast on FOX 5 Plus, reaching millions of citizens in Washington D.C. Dr. Tania Medina’s remarkable achievements have also been highlighted in international media, earning her recognition as one of the 25 most powerful women by People en Español and one of the 50 most powerful by Forbes Dominicana, among others.

Dr. Tania Medina is not only an accomplished plastic surgeon but also an author, international speaker, neurolinguistic programming coach, and singer. She graduated with the highest honors from the School of Medicine of the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo and went on to specialize in Reconstructive and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

In 2022, Dr. Tania Medina was chosen as one of the most powerful women by People en Español and her campaigns have been featured in Times Square New York. Her book “The Beauty of Loving Me” became a bestseller on Amazon in the Health and Personal Improvement category. Dr. Medina has also been featured on the cover of several renowned magazines including VOGUE, Marie Claire, Harper’s Bazaar, and Instyle.

Dr. Tania Medina, also known as ‘The doctor who sings’, continues her journey in the world of music and recently presented her new single “Old Fashioned” during the Billboard Latino Conference. Her multifaceted career and dedication to philanthropy have earned her the well-deserved United States President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

