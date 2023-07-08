Home » Dr. Toruño: “the environmental crimes in which the current mayor of Santa Tecla has incurred, are a pending task of justice”
Dr. Toruño: "the environmental crimes in which the current mayor of Santa Tecla has incurred, are a pending task of justice"

Dr. Toruño: “the environmental crimes in which the current mayor of Santa Tecla has incurred, are a pending task of justice”

Penalties of between 12 and 15 years in prison have been received by at least 14 foreigners who in the last year have been prosecuted for the crime of international illicit drug trafficking. In addition, another 14 defendants are in jail while the legal proceedings against them continue.

The defendants have been captured in narco-boats when they tried to cross through Salvadoran waters. The authorities reported that they have seized a total of 11,389 kilos of cocaine valued at $272,754,900.

The sentences and legal proceedings against the defendants have been decreed and executed between June 2022 and June 2023.

On April 27, the Fourth Sentencing Court of San Salvador sentenced six foreigners to 12 years in prison for trafficking 1,374 kilos of cocaine valued at $34,350,000 on the high seas.

The drug traffickers were intercepted by a team from the Tridente Naval Task Force on July 31, 2021, transporting the drug in two boats 490 nautical miles south of Punta Remedios, department of Sonsonate.

The cocaine had left the coasts of Colombia and the destination was the United States.

The defendants were identified as Marcos Antonio Jardín Ramos, Ludwin Martínez Hernández, Ángel Ramírez Hernández, of Mexican nationality; Jimmy David Espinal Quimi, Wílmer Javier Lazo Mejillón, both Ecuadorians, and the Colombian Wálter Ocampo Orozco.

Three other foreigners were also sentenced to 15 years in prison on November 4, 2022. The sentence was decreed by the Second Sentencing Court of San Salvador against a Colombian citizen and two Ecuadorians, who were arrested on July 21, 2021, when They were transporting a shipment of 585 kilograms of cocaine valued at $14,706,900.

The boat in which they were transported along with the drugs was located 310 nautical miles south of Punta Remedios, department of Sonsonate.

The defendants were identified as Fernando Ortiz, a Colombian national, and the Ecuadorians Ángel Farfán and José Gregorio Holguín, who, according to investigations, left Puerto Esmeralda, Ecuador, and headed with the cargo to Guatemala, with their final destination in the United States. . They passed through the Galapagos Islands and upon reaching the Salvadoran coast they were intercepted by radars and GPS systems from the Tridente Naval Task Force.

On April 12, the Justice of the Peace of San Luis La Herradura, department of La Paz, ordered that the Colombians Pedro Javier Rodas Bueno, Yerlin Cáceres Palacios and Segundo Silvio Grueso Aragón continue in prison for the crime of international illicit trafficking.

The three foreigners will remain in a penal center awaiting the preliminary hearing that an Investigating Court in San Salvador will hold in the next four months.

The defendants were intercepted on March 27, 2023 with a shipment of 1,280 kilos of cocaine valued at $32 million. A team from the Tridente Naval Task Force located them 520 nautical miles (963 kilometers) from the El Cordoncillo mouth, Jaltepeque estuary. This is the furthest shipment from the coast located by the Navy.

The most recent judicial process against foreigners accused of international illicit trafficking began on June 27 in the Fourth Sentencing Court of San Salvador. The trial is against José Antonio Flores Sánchez, Víctor Manuel Trinidad Mejía and José Alfredo Díaz Gil, all three of Mexican nationality; the Colombians Jeiker Anyinso Ospina Bastidas, James Steven Vásquez Ramírez, and the Ecuadorians Joffre Yuan De la A Chávez, Reynaldo Ricardo Rodríguez Peña, Darwin Javier Marín Mero and Darlin Rubén Marín Mero.

The defendants were captured on November 19, 2021 with 2,700 kilos of cocaine, valued at $67,878,000.

