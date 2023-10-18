Dracula’s blood flows in Haapsalu – Lääne Elu

Dracula’s blood. Photo: Still from the movie Blood of Dracula. Photo: a still from the film

Why does director Jaak Kilmi consider “Blood of Dracula” one of his favorite films?

If you want to know, come to another screening of the HÕFF film club, which will take place on October 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Haapsalu cultural center.

The director of ‘Pig Revolution’, ‘Disco and Nuclear War’ and ‘Heroes’ introduces Paul Morrissey’s quirky Euro-shocker and discusses why this horror film from Andy Warhol’s factory is still interesting nearly 50 years after its release.

“This is a film where blood flows like cheap wine, chic decadence intertwines with political irony and a witty twist sexploitation“ever,” he says.

Withering Count Dracula travels to Italy to find a virgin whose blood he can drink – the only thing that can save him from doom. Alas, they are hard to find even in this pious country.

Udo Kier, who received the PÖFF Lifetime Achievement Award last year, is in the lead role in the movie, which is a classic of vampire films. Film legends Vittorio de Sica and Roman Polanski also take part in small parts.

Jaak Kilmi is the sixth guest of the HÕFF film club, which was founded in January and meets once a month. Previously, Oskar Lehemaa (“Ehast koidu”), Sander Maran (“Little Shop of Horrors”), Õ-fraktion (“The Room”), Janno Jürgens (“Predator”) and Rasmus Merivoo (“The Attack of the Killer Tomatoes”) have presented some of their favorite genre films. ).

Joining the club is free: for this you need to fill out a form, which can be obtained from the event or from the website of the Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival.

The HÕFF film club is organized by HÕFF and PÖFF. Co-organizer is Haapsalu Cultural Center. The film club is supported by the Läänemaa local initiative program, the Läänemaa expert group of the Cultural Capital and the city of Haapsalu.

