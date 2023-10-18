Home » Dracula’s blood flows in Haapsalu – Lääne Elu
News

Dracula’s blood flows in Haapsalu – Lääne Elu

by admin
Dracula’s blood flows in Haapsalu – Lääne Elu

Dracula’s blood. Photo: Still from the movie Blood of Dracula. Photo: a still from the film

Why does director Jaak Kilmi consider “Blood of Dracula” one of his favorite films?

If you want to know, come to another screening of the HÕFF film club, which will take place on October 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Haapsalu cultural center.

The director of ‘Pig Revolution’, ‘Disco and Nuclear War’ and ‘Heroes’ introduces Paul Morrissey’s quirky Euro-shocker and discusses why this horror film from Andy Warhol’s factory is still interesting nearly 50 years after its release.

“This is a film where blood flows like cheap wine, chic decadence intertwines with political irony and a witty twist sexploitation“ever,” he says.

Withering Count Dracula travels to Italy to find a virgin whose blood he can drink – the only thing that can save him from doom. Alas, they are hard to find even in this pious country.

Udo Kier, who received the PÖFF Lifetime Achievement Award last year, is in the lead role in the movie, which is a classic of vampire films. Film legends Vittorio de Sica and Roman Polanski also take part in small parts.

Jaak Kilmi is the sixth guest of the HÕFF film club, which was founded in January and meets once a month. Previously, Oskar Lehemaa (“Ehast koidu”), Sander Maran (“Little Shop of Horrors”), Õ-fraktion (“The Room”), Janno Jürgens (“Predator”) and Rasmus Merivoo (“The Attack of the Killer Tomatoes”) have presented some of their favorite genre films. ).

Joining the club is free: for this you need to fill out a form, which can be obtained from the event or from the website of the Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival.

See also  Tourism in Risaralda before the possible emergency of Nevado del Ruiz

The HÕFF film club is organized by HÕFF and PÖFF. Co-organizer is Haapsalu Cultural Center. The film club is supported by the Läänemaa local initiative program, the Läänemaa expert group of the Cultural Capital and the city of Haapsalu.

You may also like

Protesters in Puerto Rico Advocate for Peace for...

The masturbatory act

Cicor Buys STS Defence, Boosts UK High-End Electronics...

El Salvador strengthens health services with an investment...

Sexagenarian Charged with Murder After Fatal Shooting in...

38th Colombian Congress of Architecture and Urbanism

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin Deepen Cooperation at...

Where you can’t actually overtake bicycles in Tübingen

Iván Escudero, motivated for his debut in the...

Octogenarian Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Downtown El...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy