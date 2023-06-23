Home » Draft law: allow residents to participate in profits from wind turbines in Thuringia
Draft law: allow residents to participate in profits from wind turbines in Thuringia

Draft law: allow residents to participate in profits from wind turbines in Thuringia

So far, there has been a regulation at federal level that municipalities and residents can share in the profits from wind farms. Left, SPD and Greens want to make this a mandatory regulation in Thuringia.

Investments in regional heating networks conceivable

Various models are planned with which wind farm operators can involve residents. It is possible, for example, to transfer profits directly to the residents and municipalities or use them to finance investments in a local heating network. According to Rot-Rot-Grün, profits of several 100,000 euros per year could be distributed depending on the size of the wind farm.

Denny Möller from the SPD parliamentary group said the aim was to get a hearing in the responsible state parliament committee on track as quickly as possible. Laura Wahl from the Greens said she hopes the law can be passed by the state parliament later this year.

