This Tuesday, a multiple traffic accident has been reported on Monseñor Romero boulevard and Los Próceres boulevard involving an ice transporter, which took at least 10 vehicles in its path on the aforementioned road artery and has left numerous people injured.

According to preliminary information, it is handled that the heavy cargo transport suffered mechanical damage that caused the tragic mishap.

Motorists are recommended to take alternative routes since the pass is completely closed to integrate the boulevard los Próceres.

DEVELOPING…

