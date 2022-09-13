Home News Draghi against the derogation from the ceiling of 240 thousand euros for executives
When they told him Mario Draghi was incredulous and immediately asked the Treasury and the Ministry for Relations with Parliament for clarification. For the Prime Minister it is inconceivable to pass in general silence an amendment to the Aid bis decree, in the process of reconversion in the Senate, which derogates from the ceiling of 240 thousand euros for public managers. The change was proposed by Forza Italia senator Marco Perosino, re-nominated with Silvio Berlusconi’s party. Title: economic treatment of top positions in the Armed Forces, Police Forces and public administrations. The amendment entered the package sent to the Ministry of Economy. And from the Mef came a reformulation that extends the derogation to department heads and general secretaries of ministries, including those of the presidency of the Council, who would be assigned an “accessory salary” determined “within the maximum limit of availability” of a designated fund. An act that has sent Draghi into a rage, for the inappropriateness of inserting a measure of this weight, without first informing the premier and at the end of the legislature. Now all that remains is to find a solution in the passage of the text to the Chamber.

