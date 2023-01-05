Home News Draghi and Giorgetti, that (precious) chat at Ratzinger’s funeral
Draghi and Giorgetti, that (precious) chat at Ratzinger’s funeral

The master and his pupil, Mario Draghi and Giancarlo Giorgetti, met in the churchyard of St. Peter’s for the funeral of Benedict XVI, in the sector reserved for the Italian delegation. The former prime minister, wearing a dark loden coat and blue scarf, was among the first to arrive. A few minutes before the start of the ceremony he then stopped to speak with the Northern League’s Economy Minister. They hadn’t seen each other publicly in person for some time. A direct line has remained – they tell from the corridors of via XX Settembre – even in these months of the start of the legislature, but an extra chat with the former prime minister, for Giorgetti, is always precious.

