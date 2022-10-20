Premieri Mario Draghi arrived at the European Council building but before reaching his destination he spoke to the diplomatic representations of the EU, NATO and Belgium in Brussels. Also of the Italian situation and the credibility of our country. «The credibility we have acquired over the years is the best tool to obtain the results we aspire to. The alliances we have made and continue to make convince us that we are on the right side. In this process, your role is crucial. As an Italian citizen, even before being Prime Minister, I am deeply grateful to you, ”said Draghi.

«It is a great pleasure to greet you on the occasion of my last trip to Brussels as President of the Council. I want to thank Ambassador Benassi, Ambassador Talò, Ambassador Genuardi and all of you for the service you render to Italy every day “added Draghi. And again: “In recent months, I have had the opportunity to get to know even better the qualities of the Italian diplomatic corps, its professionalism, its competence, its spirit of service,” he added. «Represent Italy and defend the national interest in complex negotiations, with intelligence and determination. You do it especially here in Brussels, where many decisive matches are held for the well-being of our country, of our fellow citizens ”, highlighted the Prime Minister.

Strengthen values ​​and protect social and civil rights

«The single market, the monetary union, the Atlantic alliance are the best way to strengthen our weight in the world, to grow our economy in a sustainable way, to guarantee our security. We fully share European and transatlantic values ​​and we want to continue to protect and strengthen them. I am thinking of the safeguarding of social and civil rights, in particular of minorities, of the defense of the democratic sovereignty of the States, of the search for negotiation and peace as an instrument for resolving conflicts ”, the premier then stressed.

Draghi, Italy is a protagonist in the management of the energy crisis and Ukraine

And then the role of Italy, on the gas game, for the premier, will be of the utmost importance. “These principles are even more important in dealing with the crises we are going through: from the war in Ukraine to the energy emergency. Within these alliances, Italy must be the protagonist. We must carry our ideas forward, because they have the European interest at heart as well as the national one ».