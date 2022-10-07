Curiosity but not worry. Mario Draghi summarizes the mood of European leaders in the future composition of the new government in this way: “Draghi, no worries about EU leaders, a lot of curiosity”. And he adds, that “foreign policy should remain unchanged.” Then the theme of the day: energy. “Things – explains the Italian prime minister to the journalists in Prague – are clearing up and a proposal should arrive shortly”. And he explains that «he supports the Gentiloni-Breton proposal. The Commission will present to the Council on 19 October a proposal in which the three elements – attempting to lower prices, having an element of solidarity in the mechanism and starting the reform of the electricity market – will exist ». On the Ukrainian front, underlines the outgoing head of the Italian government – “Everyone reaffirmed the unanimous support for Ukraine in its war on all levels: financial, military and above all there has been talk of reconstruction, on which there will probably be a great conference in Germany to really begin to prepare a great reconstruction plan “.