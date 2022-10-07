Home News Draghi: “For the new government, curiosity and not concern. Unanimous financial and military support for Ukraine “
News

Draghi: “For the new government, curiosity and not concern. Unanimous financial and military support for Ukraine “

by admin
Draghi: “For the new government, curiosity and not concern. Unanimous financial and military support for Ukraine “

Curiosity but not worry. Mario Draghi summarizes the mood of European leaders in the future composition of the new government in this way: “Draghi, no worries about EU leaders, a lot of curiosity”. And he adds, that “foreign policy should remain unchanged.” Then the theme of the day: energy. “Things – explains the Italian prime minister to the journalists in Prague – are clearing up and a proposal should arrive shortly”. And he explains that «he supports the Gentiloni-Breton proposal. The Commission will present to the Council on 19 October a proposal in which the three elements – attempting to lower prices, having an element of solidarity in the mechanism and starting the reform of the electricity market – will exist ». On the Ukrainian front, underlines the outgoing head of the Italian government – “Everyone reaffirmed the unanimous support for Ukraine in its war on all levels: financial, military and above all there has been talk of reconstruction, on which there will probably be a great conference in Germany to really begin to prepare a great reconstruction plan “.

See also  Shanghai promotes the resumption of catering outlets and implements online and offline takeaways at this stage

You may also like

The magical art of Max Ernst on display...

Turazza stinging spray, the psychologist: “It makes you...

One newly infected person in Chaoyang District, Beijing,...

From the Self-portrait to the Sower, van Gogh...

From 6-20 o’clock on October 7, Hangzhou added...

Covid, 1,401 new infections in Fvg and 6...

Neighboring Municipalities Fund, approved 32 Belluno projects for...

Fewer students in schools and more opportunities for...

Pengjiang District held a work conference on epidemic...

Traveling is a documentary dedicated to the human...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy