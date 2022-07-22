The President of the Republic has dissolved the Parliament, the vote is held on 25 September. “It was not possible to form a new majority – said Mattarella after Draghi’s resignation -. But there are still many requirements to be completed, plus the NRR must be implemented within the agreed time frame ».

“Draghi killed himself he was tired,” says Berlusconi, words that annoy the former ECB number one. “The Draghi agenda must not fall into the dust,” says Minister Di Maio while Minister Franceschini certifies that now there will be an alliance in the name of Draghi but without M5s. The day after the premier’s resignation, interviews in newspapers certify an atmosphere that is already an election campaign. But yesterday’s warning from Sergio Mattarella still resounds. «The Government – he said – encounters limitations in its activity, but it has the tools to operate in these months before the new executive arrives. Pauses are not possible – he underlines – at the moment we are going through, energy costs have consequences for families and businesses, economic difficulties must be addressed, there are many obligations to be closed in the interest of Italy “.

11.22 – Di Maio: Conte has self-isolated the 5S

“Conte, who wanted to represent change, in practice was only guilty of the political action of overthrowing the government and isolating its political force.” Luigi Di Maio said this on the sidelines of a conference in Nola (Naples). “That is no longer the 5 Star Movement – added Di Maio – it is Conte’s party that has isolated itself, has destroyed the government and has put the country in difficulty”.

"I'm here because the Italians asked for it." Mario Draghi, 522 days of government: the video story

11.15 – Di Maio: I will never be able to be with the irresponsible

“I can’t be with the irresponsible.” This was stated by the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, speaking with journalists on the sidelines of a meeting that is taking place at the Nola Interport on future political alliances. “I cannot stay with those who caused this disaster – added Di Maio – It is the first time in republican history that we go to vote in September and we can tell ourselves that Italians will not be very happy to find an electoral campaign in full. August, when they wanted to rest for a few days ».

11 – Draghi sends a circular to ministers on upcoming commitments

The government will be able “to proceed only with appointments, designations and proposals strictly necessary because they are bound in time by laws or regulations, or deriving from functional needs, which cannot be postponed beyond the deadline for resolving the crisis, to ensure fullness and continuity in administrative action”. This can be read in the circular, signed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in which the stakes of the government’s action for current affairs are established, recalling how the executive is “engaged in dealing with current affairs, in the implementation of laws and of the decisions already taken by Parliament and in the adoption of urgent acts, including legislative, regulatory and administrative acts necessary to deal with emergencies “. As for the appointments, «any new initiative in this regard must be previously submitted to the consent of the Prime Minister in order – it says – to ensure uniformity of conduct. Each minister must ensure that entities, companies and dependent companies, supervised or directly controlled, comply with the aforementioned criteria, also with regard to procedures. The Minister of Economy and Finance will exercise the rights of the shareholder in the investee companies, with the consent of the Prime Minister. He remains without prejudice to the autonomy of subjects governed by statutes or privatist rules that subtract them from directives or government guidelines “.

10.50 – The former Northern League player Zicchieri passes with Iv

Francesco Zicchieri, member of the League until May 17 and so far a member of the Mixed team, joined the Italia Viva group. This was announced in the Chamber at the beginning of the session by the President of the Chamber Roberto Fico. “We welcome the deputy Francesco Zicchieri in the Parliamentary Group of Italia Viva,” said the group leader of Iv Maria Elena Boschi in a statement. “Our team, even in such a complex moment – she added – continues to grow and increasingly represent the natural landing place for those who want to guarantee everyone and everyone the right to the future”. “We will work with Francesco who, with his experience in Parliament and on the territory, will be able to contribute to our reform project in the next challenges,” she concludes. Zicchieri, 44, was elected to the single-member constituency of Frosinone on the League lists.

10 – Gelmini: Berlusconi badly advised

“I am convinced that if President Berlusconi had been able to manage this crisis personally … I believe that the outcome of this crisis would have been different … I think it was bad advisers who determined the decision to pull the plug on the government Draghi, not a specific will of President Berlusconi ». This was stated by Maristella Gelmini, minister for regional affairs and autonomies, at Agorà Estate Rai Tre.