The Aid-bis decree “is of extraordinary proportions”. Prime Minister Mario Draghi said this at a press conference after the Council of Ministers approved the provision. The premier wanted to say “a word on the method: the measure – he said – was shared with the social partners and the majority and opposition parties”. The prime minister said that his goal is “to get the next government to achieve all of this year’s objectives” of the NRP. Then he made his “best wishes” to those who campaign.

Draghi explained that the bis aid decree is worth “15 billion, plus about two more of additional measures for a total of” 17 billion to be added to the approximately 35 billion “of the rules already approved during the year by the government. Draghi highlighted that this is “a large percentage of GDP, more than 2 percentage points”.

Dragons: it is intolerable to evade extra profits, ready to measure

But the premier also spoke of the extra-profit tax to acknowledge that the revenue from the advances paid so far »on extra-profits« is lower than it should have been. It is my intention that they pay everything: there are measures that greatly increase the penalties for payment obligations. If there is no answer, ready to take other measures ». For Draghi “what is not tolerable is that in this situation in which families are in difficulty and businesses too, there is a sector that eludes a government provision”.

Franco: wedge cut rises to 2% for the half year

Illustrating the measures of the aid dl, Draghi cited “the extension of bills and measures for fuel, the revaluation of pensions and a further cut in the tax wedge – he stressed – a little higher than that entered” in the Council of Ministers, but also “measures to support agricultural companies against drought and measures for local authorities”. Regarding the tax wedge, the Economy Minister Daniele Franco explained that for workers “already in the budget law we have reduced social contributions by 0.8%, this reduction for the second semester goes to 2%, add a 1, 2%”.

Draghi: we will grow more than France and Germany

“The annual growth achieved so far is equal to 3.4%, more than estimated for the whole of 2022. It is a very positive figure even compared to all the other countries”, said the premier, speaking of a “truly extraordinary” growth: “We will grow more than France and Germany”, he added, however, speaking of clouds on the horizon with forecasts “worrying for the future” as we prepare to face the third and fourth quarters.