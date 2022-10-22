Listen to the audio version of the article

“This is my last press conference in Brussels, and my last as Prime Minister. I want to thank all of you journalists, especially you Brussels-based. Telling what happens here is difficult, it can take long nights but it is essential ». Prime Minister Mario Draghi said this at a press conference at the end of the European Council. “The EU is fundamental – he added -, Italy must be at the center of the European project with the credibility, authority and determination that befits a great country like ours”. Italy is a very strong state and has shown enormous power and credibility. And the Italian economic performance is going very well, ”he said, replying to those who asked him about any reactions from the markets when he leaves Palazzo Chigi. Draghi will return to Rome after having reached an agreement at European level on the energy dossier at the photo finish.

Lower bills will soon be reached with the agreement in the EU

“The problem with gas – he explained – is the price, not the availability, our stocks are full”. «Tonight’s decision led to a drop in the price of gas – he added -, after the agreement, prices lost 10%, demonstrating that the speculative component is relevant. This is the world in which the crisis had to be faced from the beginning and it will soon translate into lower bills ».

EU gas plan welcomes all our proposals

“We have always said that the response to the crisis must be European, we must preserve the unity of our countries, which is essential to impose maximum pressure on Russia,” said Draghi at a press conference. “We must preserve the single market, prevent the risk of financial instability. A strong European response is essential for Italy and also for Europe “, added the premier, recalling how the conclusions of the Council” show that the EU is united. The package welcomes all the proposals from Italy ».

Soon EU operational decision on energy and funds

“We expect that in the coming weeks the energy ministers and also Ecofin will reach an operational decision” on energy and “the financing of the common fund. This is the hope that the whole European Council has expressed, ”said Draghi.

I do not leave advice to the new government but work done

In terms of internal politics, in these decisive hours for the birth of the new executive, Draghi explained: “I do not give advice to the new government, what an outgoing government can do is leave evidence of what it has done, this is what an outgoing Prime Minister leaves what arrives “. “We tried to leave a smooth transition,” he added, so that the new government “can quickly start its own business.”