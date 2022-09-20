Home News Draghi meets the students of Canova di Treviso in New York
Draghi meets the students of Canova di Treviso in New York

«Now I will have free time ..». The chairman of the board Mario Draghi jokes with a group of students he met on the sidelines of Youth4Climate a New York and thus replies to the teacher who invites him to go and see them. “I want to shake the hand of these guys and take a picture with them” the premier said shortly before, after listening to the story of the “civic education” project, as the principal defines it. Mariarita Venturawhich brought a group of students from the Canova Institute of Treviso to the Big Apple on the occasion of the UN general assembly.

“It is an important experience for our children, they ask for concreteness, it is not so easy for them” that in days many will be called to vote for the first time. The goal of the project, underlines the coordinator Antonio Silvio Calò, who accompanies the students together with the English teacher Claudia Re, is to bring the students closer to “institutions”, to deepen the theme of “service” in public affairs and that of “migrants” .

Today’s meeting with the premier is “significant, he broke the ice with very spontaneous phrases and they felt called into question”

