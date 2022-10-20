«What have I learned in 20 months? Too many things. It was an amazing experience that I am extraordinarily happy with. It ends very satisfactorily. We all have a good conscience of the work done ». Mario Draghi warmly greets the journalists invited to Palazzo Chigi, who have followed him in these 20 months, but prefers not to answer questions about the future of Italy or whether he will remove Mussolini’s photo from the anteroom of the Green Room, placed among the 58 presidents of the Country History Council. Instead, he emphasizes the freedom of the press “fundamental for democracy”.

The free press – declared the outgoing premier – is «a service to democracy. For my part, I have deep respect. You have performed an extraordinary service to the citizens, helping to understand what is happening in the Palace, too often seen as a mystery. I have always tried to use sincerity and clarity in my numerous press conferences ».

«It was also – added Draghi – a pleasant collaboration from a human point of view: none of you expected that we would have done so many press conferences, even with peace of mind because these press conferences often lasted indefinite hours. Then I was reprimanded because I would have to say: “Enough with the questions” and I couldn’t often say it. A final thanks I would like to say to all the communication staff of Palazzo Chigi, both for how they followed the dialogue between you and me, and for the communication campaign on the NRP, which was and will be very important ».

His government, whose last Council of Ministers will be held today at 4.30 pm, recalled it as “an extraordinary experience, which ends in a satisfactory manner. I’m happy. I have a good conscience of the work done ». Draghi, who will be at the European Council tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, dispensed smiles and even had himself portrayed in an official photo surrounded by journalists. He pointed out that today’s one in Palazzo Chigi was just a greeting, so he processed the questions.

Always with a joke, to a journalist who tried a question he answered smiling “no no, she always asks me the same”. To those who later pointed out to him that “we were expecting the spritz”, Draghi replied with a smile “now it comes, it comes”, just before leaving the Green Room to make room for sparkling wine and sandwiches. Then the invitation to the audience before leaving: “Please: do not applaud.”