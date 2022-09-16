The Council of Ministers approved the latest act of the Draghi government, the third aid decree, “14 billion euros for families and businesses, which are added to almost 50 in recent months, a total value of more than 60 billion euros equal to to 3.5% of GDP ”, as explained by the premier at a press conference, perhaps the last of his mandate, in which Draghi did not fail to address all the other political issues that have been shaking the electoral campaign in recent days.

First of all, the possibility of his “return” and a sharp “no” to a second term. Then the Russia chapter: «There are many points of view on sanctions within the center-right. Does Salvini’s prevail? I cannot say this “, added Draghi. Removing the sanctions” is a vision that the current government does not share “. “The sanctions work, the Russian propaganda has tried to prove the contrary but it is not true”. But the actual attack came when the premier declared: «There are those who speak secretly with the Russians, who want to lift the sanctions. He is also in the electoral campaign, but the majority of Italians do not do it and do not want to do it. I look to the majority of Italians and to the government which he had the honor of presiding over ».

And again, relations with political parties and with Giorgia Meloni. “A special relationship with her? Continue to embroider, that’s fine … Relationships are normal, of someone who was prime minister for a year and six months with all the party, government and opposition leaders, ”the premier said.

And speaking of Meloni, the topic of Hungary was also addressed at the press conference: “We have a certain vision of Europe, we defend the rule of law, our allies are Germany and France and other EU states that defend the rule of law” , replied the chairman of the board. I don’t know what the next government will do, but the partners choose each other, as well as on ideological commonality, on the interests of the Italians. We should ask ourselves which are the partners that help me to better protect the interests of Italians, who counts the most among these partners. Give yourself the answers “