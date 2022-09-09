Listen to the audio version of the article

In spite of the controversy surrounding the election campaign, the Draghi government has clearly marked the watershed between its own action and that of the next government on the implementation of the NRP. A clean cut that leaves no room for ambiguity or room for instrumental interpretations.

The tables developed by Palazzo Chigi in fact list the 29 measures and targets that the current executive wants to bring to the finish line by October and the 22 that will instead come to an end between November and December. Just to mention the main reforms, the subject of attention in Brussels, in the group that Draghi will bring to the goal, net of always possible political complications, there is the reform of the criminal and civil process. In the group that will remain with the new government, the implementation of the competition law.

The new government has the task of marking the march to reach the targets

The generic reference to November and December in the fourth table actually indicates a clear choice: it will be up to the new government to mark the march towards achieving these objectives. What the Draghi government can still do, where the technical (and political) conditions allow it, is to start the process of examining some measures planned for the end of the year, with the first approval in the CDM.

An attitude that is a form of respect for the action of the next government. Who will be solely responsible for reaching the 55 targets or not, but could be hindered in this process precisely by the fact that the process of some measures has not even started. Some decrees need the opinions of the Council of State and Parliament, steps that are not easy and not quick. It is easy to go out of time and the EU does not forgive. All the more so as the next Parliament and the next government will be free to modify the text approved in advance.

The seaside knot and the implementation of competition

The issue of bathing establishments and, more generally, the implementation of competition is the cause of tensions. The 2021 annual law went into effect on August 27 (it was one of the year-end targets). But according to the Pnrr time schedule, the 19 implementing measures must also be approved by the end of the year: seven legislative decrees, for as many delegations to the government, six ministerial decrees and six other acts.