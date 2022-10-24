An “emotionally impacting” passage says the new premier Giorgia Maloni to Mario Draghi who awaits her at the top of the steps of Palazzo Chigi. Then, a long private interview, the delivery of the files and the passing of the bell. Mario Draghi and Giorgia Meloni say goodbye.

Meloni at Palazzo Chigi, the new premier of Draghi after the picket: “An emotionally impacting thing” news/le_braccia_di_draghi_alzate_al_cielo_gli_applausi_il_picchetto_donore_meloni_emozionata_le_immagini_di_una_giornata_par-12194477/&el=player_ex_12194316″>

The picket of honor

Giorgia Meloni enters Palazzo Chigi welcomed by the armed forces’ picket of honor. The premier arrived in Piazza Colonna, in front of the entrance to the seat of government on board a Giulia Alfa Romeo. Along the way, before entering the square, the premier was greeted by the applause of the people who were near Palazzo Chigi.

Bell ceremony, Meloni arrives at Palazzo Chigi: the car is Italian, Alfa Giulia news/le_braccia_di_draghi_alzate_al_cielo_gli_applausi_il_picchetto_donore_meloni_emozionata_le_immagini_di_una_giornata_par-12194477/&el=player_ex_12194318″>

The staircase

Mario Draghi waited at the top of the staircase of honor of Palazzo Chigi for Giorgia Meloni. Immediately after the military honors, received in the courtyard, the new premier climbed the ladder, where she was greeted by the outgoing prime minister. Between the two smiles and handshakes.

The interview

The conversation between outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni lasted an hour and twenty minutes before the traditional exchange of the bell. A very long interview than usual, aimed at addressing the transition phase and the main dossiers on the table that the outgoing executive leaves to the new government

The passage of the bell

The outgoing Prime Minister passed the ‘bell’ to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Together with the two premier, the undersecretaries to the Prime Minister Garofoli and Mantovano.

“Hi Mario”

“Hi Mario”. So Giorgia Meloni greets Mario Draghi after the handover to Palazzo Chigi. Draghi leaves the Galleons salon while Meloni, visibly excited, gives in to the cameras. Some embarrassment about the protocol, “where should I go?”, And then the new prime minister – in the ceremony he rang the bell several times (“can you hear it?”, He asked) – gives Draghi a last smile and retires to attend the first meeting of the Council of Ministers.

Draghi gives the bell to Giorgia Meloni: the new government takes office news/le_braccia_di_draghi_alzate_al_cielo_gli_applausi_il_picchetto_donore_meloni_emozionata_le_immagini_di_una_giornata_par-12194477/&el=player_ex_12194443″>

Draghi leaves Palazzo Chigi

A long applause greeted Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi before the outgoing premier left the seat of government. After the passage of the bell with Giorgia Meloni, Draghi was greeted by the guard of honor and there officials and employees of the Prime Minister, looking out of the windows, paid homage to the outgoing premier with a long applause, to which Draghi replied with a gesture of thanks. The premier then got into the car and left, greeting the cameras deployed in Piazza Colonna.