Home News Draghi’s arms raised to the sky, the applause, the picket of honor, Meloni excited: the images of a special day
News

Draghi’s arms raised to the sky, the applause, the picket of honor, Meloni excited: the images of a special day

by admin
Draghi’s arms raised to the sky, the applause, the picket of honor, Meloni excited: the images of a special day

An “emotionally impacting” passage says the new premier Giorgia Maloni to Mario Draghi who awaits her at the top of the steps of Palazzo Chigi. Then, a long private interview, the delivery of the files and the passing of the bell. Mario Draghi and Giorgia Meloni say goodbye.

Meloni at Palazzo Chigi, the new premier of Draghi after the picket: “An emotionally impacting thing”

news/le_braccia_di_draghi_alzate_al_cielo_gli_applausi_il_picchetto_donore_meloni_emozionata_le_immagini_di_una_giornata_par-12194477/&el=player_ex_12194316″>

The picket of honor

Giorgia Meloni enters Palazzo Chigi welcomed by the armed forces’ picket of honor. The premier arrived in Piazza Colonna, in front of the entrance to the seat of government on board a Giulia Alfa Romeo. Along the way, before entering the square, the premier was greeted by the applause of the people who were near Palazzo Chigi.

Bell ceremony, Meloni arrives at Palazzo Chigi: the car is Italian, Alfa Giulia

news/le_braccia_di_draghi_alzate_al_cielo_gli_applausi_il_picchetto_donore_meloni_emozionata_le_immagini_di_una_giornata_par-12194477/&el=player_ex_12194318″>

The staircase

Mario Draghi waited at the top of the staircase of honor of Palazzo Chigi for Giorgia Meloni. Immediately after the military honors, received in the courtyard, the new premier climbed the ladder, where she was greeted by the outgoing prime minister. Between the two smiles and handshakes.

The interview

The conversation between outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni lasted an hour and twenty minutes before the traditional exchange of the bell. A very long interview than usual, aimed at addressing the transition phase and the main dossiers on the table that the outgoing executive leaves to the new government

The passage of the bell

The outgoing Prime Minister passed the ‘bell’ to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Together with the two premier, the undersecretaries to the Prime Minister Garofoli and Mantovano.

See also  Veronica: "Joshua is gone, but now never again another case like this"

“Hi Mario”

“Hi Mario”. So Giorgia Meloni greets Mario Draghi after the handover to Palazzo Chigi. Draghi leaves the Galleons salon while Meloni, visibly excited, gives in to the cameras. Some embarrassment about the protocol, “where should I go?”, And then the new prime minister – in the ceremony he rang the bell several times (“can you hear it?”, He asked) – gives Draghi a last smile and retires to attend the first meeting of the Council of Ministers.

Draghi gives the bell to Giorgia Meloni: the new government takes office

news/le_braccia_di_draghi_alzate_al_cielo_gli_applausi_il_picchetto_donore_meloni_emozionata_le_immagini_di_una_giornata_par-12194477/&el=player_ex_12194443″>

Draghi leaves Palazzo Chigi

A long applause greeted Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi before the outgoing premier left the seat of government. After the passage of the bell with Giorgia Meloni, Draghi was greeted by the guard of honor and there officials and employees of the Prime Minister, looking out of the windows, paid homage to the outgoing premier with a long applause, to which Draghi replied with a gesture of thanks. The premier then got into the car and left, greeting the cameras deployed in Piazza Colonna.

Bell ceremony, Draghi leaves Palazzo Chigi to the applause of the employees

news/le_braccia_di_draghi_alzate_al_cielo_gli_applausi_il_picchetto_donore_meloni_emozionata_le_immagini_di_una_giornata_par-12194477/&el=player_ex_12194479″>

You may also like

Ivrea, the headquarters of the national association of...

It’s coming! There will be rain in the...

Unity and struggle to embark on a new...

The poisons of the center-right on the name...

To shoulder the mission and create new great...

Ivrea, inauguration ceremony for the headquarters of the...

Elio Vito: “All boyfriends and companions, but they...

Peasant left in revolt: “We have been robbed...

Pordenone, Burrai’s mistake: Feralpisalò conquers the Teghil

Ivrea, deserved victory for the team at Santi

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy