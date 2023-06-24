Dragon Boat Festival holiday market revives, Beijing’s cultural tourism revenue and tourist volume hit new highs – Xinhua English.news.cn

Source title: The Dragon Boat Festival holiday market is recovering hotly, the city’s cultural tourism revenue and tourist volume hit new highs

During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in 2023, the number of tourists received and operating income in the cultural tourism market in Beijing will hit new highs, surpassing the level of the same period in 2019, and the cultural tourism market will recover vigorously. Statistics from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism show that the 216 key tourist attractions (areas) monitored by the city have received a total of 5.1859 million tourists, an increase of 2.1% over the same period in 2019; %.

The city’s 639 travel agencies organized and received 7,616 tourist groups in Beijing, with a total of 180,200 group tourists. The number of group tourists increased by 138% compared with the same period in 2019. Popular scenic spots such as the Forbidden City, Prince Kung’s Mansion, and Beijing Planetarium are still popular, and tickets are all fully booked. The number of receptions in Wangfujing, Nanluoguxiang, Qianmen Street Scenic Area, and the Summer Palace are all operating at high levels since 2019. There were 805,000 new hotel guests and 1.727 million in-stay tourists in the city’s hotels, an increase of 7.2% and 9% respectively compared with the same period in 2019.

During the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, 129 theaters in the city held a total of 708 offline commercial performances on 203 sets, attracting more than 200,000 audiences and box office revenue of nearly 60 million yuan. Compared with the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in 2019, the number of performances, the number of audiences, and the box office revenue increased by 125.5%, 75.3%, and 156.6% respectively. Personalized, personalized and high-quality cultural tourism consumption needs. In addition to the high-quality repertoire staged in turn, large-scale performances highlight the new driving force of cultural consumption. The “πDAY” Luhan 2023 concert will be sung at the Cadillac Center, and “Fedoseyev and Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra Beijing Great Wall Concert” will be held in Beijing. Badaling Great Wall Wangjing Cultural Square sings, injecting new vitality into the performance market. A new space for performing arts creates a new cultural life. The first large-scale drama carnival event in Beijing launched by Happy Twist – “2023 Immersive Huahua Theater Festival” was held at the Wangjing Jiarui Cultural Center, bringing a new experience to the audience.

During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, public cultural service organizations at all levels in the city held 707 items and 1,143 mass cultural activities with the theme of “Harmoniously Mandating the Capital of Kyushu”, covering exhibitions, cultural lectures, reading activities, art training, intangible cultural heritage experience, etc. categories, attracting 1.3639 million participants. Both the number of cultural activities and the number of participants exceeded the “May Day” holiday.

In order to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens and tourists during the holidays, relevant cultural and tourism units in the city have adopted “one policy for one park, one policy for each show” in response to the large passenger flow of popular holiday scenic spots and popular performances. Entrance “should be fully open”. In view of the continuous high temperature situation during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the whole industry has issued safety reminders for tourists and employees in the cultural and tourism industry to prevent heatstroke and cool down, and strengthen the care and care for the elderly, weak, sick, disabled and young tourists to ensure the safety of holiday travel in high temperature environment. During the festival, the municipal and district cultural market comprehensive law enforcement departments focused on rectifying illegal “one-day tours” and unreasonable low-priced tours, and continued to carry out supervision and inspections and law enforcement inspections in key areas of the city. A total of 2,132 law enforcement personnel were dispatched to inspect various There were 1,129 similar cultural and tourism venues, and one case of illegal “one-day tour” and other travel-related violations was discovered and filed to ensure the order of the holiday tourism market.

