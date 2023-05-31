Dragon Boat Festival holiday notice! _Hangzhou Net

Dragon Boat Festival holiday notice!

According to the spirit of the notice issued by the General Office of the State Council, the holiday arrangements for the Dragon Boat Festival in 2023 are hereby notified as follows:

There will be a holiday from June 22 (Thursday) to June 24 (Saturday), 2023, a total of 3 days. Go to work on June 25 (Sunday).

The general public is requested to arrange work and life in advance, pay attention to safety during the festival, and spend a safe and peaceful holiday.

General Office of Beijing Municipal People’s Government

May 31, 2023

This year, the Dragon Boat Festival needs to be adjusted, that is to say, I have to work for 6 consecutive days after the holiday.