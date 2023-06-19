Dragon Boat Festival rice dumplings are fragrant and praise Anshan City-Today Anshan-Anshan Municipal People’s Government

The Dragon Boat Festival rice dumplings are fragrant and like Anshan City

Source of information: Anshan News Network Release time: 2023-06-19

“I like Anshan” has become a hot phrase in Anshan’s circle of friends these days. In the past few days, the activity of “Gathering Development Strength and I Like Anshan” jointly launched by our city and Xinhuanet’s Douyin platform has aroused heated discussions.

For some elderly or disabled people, due to age, health and other reasons, although they also want to like their hometown, they don’t know how to participate. In order to allow more residents to participate in the activities, on the afternoon of the 16th, the Party Branch of the Municipal Disabled Persons’ Federation, the Party Branch of the Municipal Disabled Persons Service Center, the New Era Civilization Practice Station of Jiefang Street Alliance Community in Tiedong District, and the Municipal Zhenfeng Public Welfare Helping the Disabled The center jointly held the activity of “Dragon Boat Festival Rice Dumpling Praise Anshan City”. Volunteers not only made zongzi to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival with the orphans, widows, sick and disabled elderly in the community, but also talked with the elderly about the development and changes of their hometown, and taught the elderly how to participate in the “Like Anshan” activity.

Many residents who usually stay at home due to limited mobility came to the event site with the help of volunteers. It is very cordial to meet long-lost neighbors, and there are endless heart-to-heart conversations and endless chatter about hometown affairs. In order to let everyone better understand the process of participating in the Like Anshan event, the organizer designed a number of promotional display boards such as Anshan Introduction and Like Anshan Activity Process Introduction. Those who participated in the event and the residents who passed by would watch and study spontaneously after seeing it, and took out their mobile phones on the spot to give likes to their hometown according to the operation process. For some elderly and disabled people who can’t operate, volunteers teach them hand in hand, and strive to make every resident participate in the “Like Anshan” activity.

Two disabled families were unable to come to the site to participate in the event. The organizers followed volunteers to the two disabled families, sent zongzi, duck eggs, mugwort leaves, rice noodle oil and other supplies, and went to the house to guide them how to participate in the Anshan activity. Resident Shen Shoujun is a second-class disabled person with limited mobility, and his wife was hospitalized for diabetes. His son, Shen Xiaohua, is physically disabled and suffers from severe uremia. He needs dialysis three times a week. Seeing the volunteers coming, Shen Shoujun said excitedly that as a native of Anshan, he has witnessed the changes in Anshan with his own eyes, and he is very happy and has a sense of accomplishment to be able to contribute to his hometown by participating in the Like Anshan activity.

Since the 15th, whether it is the cadres of the Municipal Disabled Persons’ Federation, the staff of the Disabled Persons Service Center, or the volunteers of the Zhenfeng Public Welfare Team, they have actively participated. Every day, everyone in each group will be mobilized to participate in the like activity, work together, and like Anshan to make Hometown is better.

