Dragon Boat Festival: Seocho Talks about the Inheritance of Ankang Festival_Guangming.com

Authors: Wang Wenchao (Lecturer in the Philosophy and Culture Teaching and Research Department of the Party School of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee of the Communist Party of China);

The Dragon Boat Festival is the most important traditional festival in summer. There are many other names for the Dragon Boat Festival, which vary from place to place. There are Duanyang Festival, May Festival, Summer Festival, Wujie, Chongwu, Wuri, Elder’s Day, and Girl’s Day. It can be seen that the Dragon Boat Festival has a long history and connotation. Rich.

In recent years, there have been many new festivals in traditional festivals. For example, how to “send blessings” during the Dragon Boat Festival has aroused widespread discussion. “Ankang in the Dragon Boat Festival” or “Happy Dragon Boat Festival”, in the debate, people trace the origin of the festival and explore the contemporary value.

Qing Dynasty Carved Lacquer Inlaid Cloisonné Enamel Dragon Boat Race Illustration

Harvesting Herbs to Heal Diseases

Use fragrance to ward off evil spirits

The Dragon Boat Festival is close to the summer solstice, and the days are extremely long, close to the peak state of the year when the sun is in the “heaven”. “The day is long, the yin and yang struggle, and life and death are divided” (“Book of Rites · Moon Order”). At this time, Yang Qi is at its peak, Yin Qi is about to rise, and everything grows vigorously. People feel the heat is unbearable. The ancients called this kind of bodily feeling “evil”, and believed that in hot summer days, there would be evil qi invading the body, or poisonous qi or evil qi, and the most effective way to fight against evil qi was to create “medicine qi”.

Collecting herbs for the Dragon Boat Festival, also known as “storing medicine”, “Store medicine on this day, and use thorns to remove poisonous gas” (“Xia Xiaozheng”). As the saying goes, “before the Dragon Boat Festival, it is grass, and it will be medicine when it arrives at the Dragon Boat Festival”. The Dragon Boat Festival is not only suitable for collecting herbs, but also the most suitable for making medicines. During the Ming and Qing dynasties, the custom of collecting herbs for medicine during the Dragon Boat Festival was very common, and it was important to collect herbs at noon, such as “collecting herbs at noon for medicine”, “collecting herbs at noon to prepare poison” and so on.

Gather herbs to cure all kinds of diseases, among which wormwood and calamus are the most common. “There are three years of wormwood in the family, but the doctor does not use it.” It can be seen that wormwood is widely used. Calamus calamus, as an aquatic herb, is pungent in taste and warm in nature, clearing away heat and dampness, so it is also very popular.

The folk’s adoption of herbs varies from person to place. The “Dragon Boat Festival” in Suzhou area is mainly hollyhock, pomegranate, cattail, mugwort leaves, and durian flowers (“Qing Jialu”); Firewood, calamus, fig, silver flower vine, mountain angelica, wild salvia, and other herbal plants, usually “one family”, no fixed formula, mostly prepared according to personal physique, temperament and habits, following certain experience and skills Prepare a “fragrant” and “comfortable” Dragon Boat Festival tea. In Yueqing, Zhejiang, Huaibei, Anhui, Ninghua, Fujian, and Yongzhou, Hunan, there is a tradition of drinking Dragon Boat Festival tea; in Wenzhou, salt and herbs are fried together to make “Dragon Boat Salt”, also known as Wushi Salt and Tea Five Salt. . Zongzi wrapped with mugwort leaves and reed leaves is a kind of medicine. In addition to eating and drinking, medicated baths also have the same effect. Qu Yuan’s “Nine Songs Yunzhong Jun” mentioned “Yu Lan Tang Xi Mu Fang”, which refers to bathing with herbs, so the Dragon Boat Festival is also called “Yu Lan Festival” (“Jing Chu Sui Shi Ji”), “Sui Shi Ji” Shi Za Ji records that in the Northern Song Dynasty, “people in the capital use peaches and willow hearts, and bathe in hot soup, all of which are the legacy of bathing orchids.” The Qing Dynasty’s “Emperor Jing Sui Shi Ji Sheng” also recorded the old tradition of bathing with puai on Duanyang Day in Beijing . Many places still retain the custom of washing hair and bathing during the Dragon Boat Festival. There is a saying in Hunan that “after taking a bath at the Dragon Boat Festival, you will be in good health for a year”. Take water to expose to the sun, add wormwood and lemongrass to call it “clean water”, and scrub the body for smoothness. Wearing sachets and hanging mugwort leaves on the Dragon Boat Festival is to use herbs as a town, and use the “aroma” emitted by the plants to seek good luck and ward off evil spirits.

Wu Ruitu Zhang Daqian

There is also the ancient tradition of picking herbs at the Dragon Boat Festival and catching toads at noon. “Huainanzi” records that “drums build soldiers and live up to the hope of May.” In the eyes of the Han people, the May toad has a mysterious power, but later generations use it as medicine, and it may be the same as Chang’e’s undead medicine. It is related to the myth of turning into a toad (Zhang Heng’s “Ling Xian”). The process of catching toads during the Dragon Boat Festival in Beijing was recorded in the “Scenery of the Imperial Capital” in the Ming Dynasty. Take the toad cake. The method: the jujube leaves are used to pierce between the eyebrows of the toad, and the pulp is shot on the leaves, so as to blind people’s eyes and prevent injury.” Toad venom is used as medicine to treat skin diseases, detoxify and reduce swelling. In the Qing Dynasty, the imperial court specially produced “Chansu Tablets” and other summer medicines, which were rewarded to the local people every Dragon Boat Festival. The folks have learned this method deeply, and they catch toads and use them as medicine, and gradually there are folk proverbs such as “toads can’t hide from May 5th”. Some snake-producing areas in the south also pay attention to eating snakes at the Dragon Boat Festival to treat rheumatism and skin diseases. Around the Dragon Boat Festival, snakes and insects increased, and people put the “five poisons” on various sachets as town objects. The most common one was green toad-shaped sachets. In addition to toads, snakes, centipedes, scorpions and Gecko fights poison with poison, repels insects and avoids epidemics.

In southern my country, Guangxi, Yunnan, Sichuan, Hunan and other places also have the festival custom of “rushing to the medicine market” on the Dragon Boat Festival. In the north, the Yaowang Temple Fair starts from April 28th of the lunar calendar and lasts until the fifth day of May. In addition to free clinics, temple fairs also have customs such as offering incense bags and rice dumplings. Hebei Anguo Yaowang Temple Fair also has the largest Chinese herbal medicine market in the north . Around the Dragon Boat Festival, the north and the south are shrouded in the atmosphere of seeking medical advice and taking medicine.

It can be seen that the folk view of Dragon Boat Festival medicine is the simplest life philosophy formed by Chinese people in accordance with the weather and coexisting with natural plants and animals. Mr. Zhou Xing, a folklorist, summed up this concept with “cosmic medicine”. He believed that the many material forms of Dragon Boat Festival medicine contained abstract power, reflecting the Chinese people’s cosmological thought of following Yin and Yang, and the weather of the year. This kind of thinking has deeply influenced the East Asian Han cultural circle. Today, Japan, South Korea, North Korea, and Vietnam all have the concept and practice of Dragon Boat Festival medicine customs. It constitutes a Dragon Boat Festival cultural circle that takes the concept of medicine and vulgarity as its essence and pursues the well-being of contemporary life.

Calamus Picture Jinnong

festival of communication

emotional encounter

As a traditional festival, the Dragon Boat Festival has a new festival connotation in commemoration of Qu Yuan since the Southern and Northern Dynasties. Based on the tradition of flying boat races on the summer solstice in the south and offering sacrifices to water gods, the ancients combined the races with the commemoration of Qu Yuan. The place where he died, so he ordered boats to save him.” Since then, boat racing has become one of the core festivals of the Dragon Boat Festival. In recent years, some scholars have verified that the Dragon Boat Festival bird boat race was earlier than the dragon boat race. Wu Jun, a native of Liang in the Southern Dynasties, also said in “Continued Qi Xie Ji”, “Qu Yuan threw himself into the Miluo water on May 5th, and the people of Chu mourned him. On this day, they used bamboo tubes to store rice and throw it into the water as a sacrifice.” Although the tradition of the ancients eating rice dumplings (corn millet) during the Dragon Boat Festival was mentioned in the “Feng Tu Ji” of the Western Jin Dynasty, the incorporation of the theme of commemorating Qu Yuan has further enriched the cultural connotation of rice dumplings. Among the characters and legends of the Dragon Boat Festival, Jie Zitui, Wu Zixu, Cao E, Zhang Daoling, etc. have also become objects of commemoration because of their special personalities and noble virtues. Therefore, the Dragon Boat Festival has always inherited the festival connotation of remembering the sages and chasing after the end.

After the Tang and Song Dynasties, the Dragon Boat Festival, together with the Spring Festival, Shangsi, Mid-Autumn Festival, Chongyang, and La Ri, became an important festival in the life of the ancients for “swallowing mountains and rivers to proclaim happiness”. Liu Yuxi, a poet of the Tang Dynasty, vividly described the dragon boat race that took place on the Yuanjiang River in Hunan Province in “The Song of the Race”. Apart from the majestic scene of the colorful boats racing across the river, he also noticed the onlookers: “The custom is so heavy at this time, Looking at the Mekong River, the colorful flags intersect the bank to illuminate the Jiao room, and the socks are lingering in the water.” The true temperament of the common people is stirred up in the turbulent crowd. By the time of Emperor Taizong of the Song Dynasty, the race became a kind of water play activity, and the time was no longer limited to the Dragon Boat Festival, but began to be held from February to March every year. The venue of the court race was mainly in Jinming Pool. Jing Chu is moved every year.” “Jinming Pond Competing for Bids” artistically reproduces the scene of official races full of tourists, which continued until the West Lake races in the Southern Song Dynasty. The court loves to race, and this custom has also led to the development of races on a large scale across the country. Zhuzhi Ci in Ming and Qing Dynasties also often described the lively and festive scenes of the Dragon Boat Festival.

The Dragon Boat Festival is even more indispensable for human relations and family affection. “Every house in the city closes its doors, and there is a lot of laughter.” Speaking joyfully, there is peace amidst the noise. “Sisters go hand in hand, and go to the west city after a tour in the north city.” “Whoever has a good daughter in the city, the north make-up and high temples are quite suitable. The strange man rushed out of the city, and refused to take him to watch the water.” Huan women’s love, the love in the bustling market is more fragrant than rice dumplings. A folk song in Tongling, Anhui frankly reveals the concubine’s concubine love during the Dragon Boat Festival: “Dragon Boat Festival in May, Lang pinches green sister Ai’s head, and we drink a glass of realgar wine, holding two halves of fairy peaches in our hands, and the other half comes to Lang.” On the other hand, the two of us ate Sai Shenxian.” Dragon Boat Festival is a festival of communication and emotional encounter.

In a fast-paced modern society, the Dragon Boat Festival allows us to temporarily put aside work, go to nature, return to relatives and friends, enjoy the beautiful countryside leisurely, visit the great rivers and mountains of the motherland, immerse yourself in multiple scenes, and consume festival products immediately. The simplest blessing between relatives and friends is followed by love.

Although “Duanwu Ankang” has no historical evidence, it is consistent with the long-standing custom of “storing medicine and removing poison” during the Dragon Boat Festival. The phrase “Dragon Boat Festival Ankang” reflects the continuation of the traditional concept of medicine and the concept of protecting life, and reflects the pursuit of harmonious symbiosis and conforming to the order of time in contemporary Chinese.

“Guangming Daily” (version 05, June 23, 2023)

[

责编：孙宗鹤 ]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

