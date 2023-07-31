Dragun: man died while bathing in Lake Vietlübber | > – News

Status: 07/31/2023 4:57 p.m

In Northwest Mecklenburg, a man died in the morning after a swimming accident in Lake Vietlübber. According to the police, the 45-year-old was swimming with a man of the same age in Dragun in the lake when he suddenly went under. His companion brought him to shore and tried to revive him, it said. Passers-by called the police and emergency services. However, attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful. Police investigations into the exact cause of death are still ongoing.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 07/31/2023 | 17:00 o’clock

