Actor Drake Bell has been reported missing. Foto: DFree/Shutterstock





Concerns about actor Drake Bell seem to have settled: Shortly after the 36-year-old was reported by the police as “missing and at risk”, the authorities are now in contact with him.

Share this article

“Drake & Josh” star Drake Bell (36) has reappeared after a search campaign via social media. This is reported, among other things, by “Page Six”. Accordingly, the actor is said to be in contact with the police in Daytona Beach. It is unclear where he has been in the meantime. An update on the police department’s Facebook page said: “Officers have been in contact with Mr Bell and he is safe.”

Police searched for Drake Bell via social media

The Daytona Beach Police Department had previously on Facebook an official missing person report published with a photo of the actor. In the picture, Bell wears a black cap, glasses and a black t-shirt. The police pointed out on the social network that Bell – whose real name is Jared Drake Bell – is considered “missing and endangered”.

The post on the police’s official Facebook page said: “Officers are looking for Jared Bell, date of birth 06/27/1986. He was believed to be traveling in a gray 2022 BMW and his last known whereabouts may be in the area of Mainland High School on 04/12/2023 just before 9 p.m..” Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts can contact them by phone or email.

Bell was internationally known through the Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh”. The comedy series aired from 2004 to 2007. In July 2021, the actor made headlines when he was accused by a then 15-year-old of harassing her with messages. As a result, he was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service.

According to media reports, his marriage to actress Janet von Schmeling broke up at the end of 2022. The two have a son together.





