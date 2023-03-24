Drake, the artist of the moment

In his carrer, Drake has achieved several records, in which it has been a worldwide trend for several consecutive seasons. Although he knows that he has a lot of competition in hip hop and rap, he also takes into account that for this he must create authentic ideas that challenge his opponents as artists.

For the singer, composing goes beyond just being someone well-known, “I make my music strictly for the purpose of listening to it while driving at night”however, values ​​the numbers that it has maintained for several years, since, thanks to that, Spotify ranks it as one of the most listened to.

After not living a stable childhood, he confesses that when he found out that his parents were getting divorced, he had to become an adult at a very young age and take this situation to another state, since it should be the backbone of his mother who was left alone.

However, this was never a problem for him, since He currently has more than 133 million followers between his official Twitter and Instagram accounts. It should be noted that his first steps were when he had the opportunity to be one of the protagonists of a television series called Degrassi: The Next Generation in which he acted as a young Afro-descendant in a wheelchair.

In 2016, he reached fourth place in the Forbes ranking of the most paid hip hop singers in the world.as he also managed to be the most listened to artist on the Spotify platform, along with Rihanna and not to be a little, he was not the fourth in all of history to win 100 songs in the American rankings, which have been achieved by artists of the stature from Lil Wayne, Elvis Presley and others.

With one of his first singles titled “Best I Ever Had” in 2009, Drake has not stopped appearing in the ranking Billboard 100 Hot. His song “One Dance” had a billion views.