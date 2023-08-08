Drama in Argentario, he dives and breaks his neck: died at 21

A dive into the water was fatal for 21-year-old René Mantovani. He sustained a fractured neck as a result of the impact.

Drama all’Argentario: he dives where the water is shallow and breaks his neck. He dies at 21

René Mantovani, 21 years old from Terni, was in the Feniglia sea, in Orbetello (Grosseto), where he had been going on vacation with his family for years.

A dive where the water was too shallow, then the violent impact with the sand. A 21-year-old from Terni, René Mantovani, lost his life following the very serious injuries sustained after diving into the Feniglia sea, in Orbetello (Grosseto).

The boy was in Argentario where his family has a house. Rene would have jumped into the water at a point where the seabed was particularly shallow: the impact would have caused his neck to break. Immediately rescued by the 118 Pegaso helicopter, he was urgently transported to the ‘Le Scotte’ hospital in Siena where, unfortunately, he died on Sunday.

The drama came to the attention of the Port Santo Stefano Captaincy and the Orbetello Carabinieri. But faced with a tragically clear dynamic, the Grosseto judicial authority did not want to proceed with further investigations, returning the body to the boy’s family for the subsequent funeral rite.

René Mantovani had attended the ‘Galilei’ scientific high school in Terni. Among his friends there are those who remember him as “a golden boy, educated, good, intelligent”. Others remember “his extraordinary sensitivity”.

The news of the death of the 21-year-old from Terni following a dive is unfortunately not the only one this summer. Just a few days ago, a 24-year-old lost his life after diving into the sea with his friends in Lido di Classe, also in the province of Ravenna. Disappeared for 24 hours, NB, of Senegalese nationality but resident in Cervia, he was found dead on Sunday 30 July.