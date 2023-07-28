Drama in Berlin: residents jumped in panic from the twelfth floor

Despite resuscitation, they died at the scene of the accident, as a fire department spokesman said. According to a witness, it was a man and a woman. The fire department said nothing about the identity and only spoke of two adults.

The fire broke out on Friday afternoon around 4:27 p.m. in the apartment of the two people on the twelfth floor of the building with a total of 15 floors in Berlin-Kreuzberg. When the fire brigade arrived, the two people in the fire apartment in the German capital made themselves loudly noticeable, according to the spokesman. Flames blazed behind them, according to the mission report.

Witness describes dramatic scenes

“When they were at the window, they could – of course because they jumped – still move and still communicate, but then jumped,” said the fire department spokesman. The two people were treated by paramedics. But it was not possible to resuscitate her.

The witness Mariusz S., who lives on the ground floor of the house opposite, told the German Press Agency that he noticed the fire and alerted the fire brigade. He heard calls for help from the fire in the apartment. The woman then jumped very quickly to escape from the flames. The man initially clung to the balcony. But then he let go before the fire brigade could open the safety cushion completely.

The witness said that what happened was traumatic for him. A neighbor who saw everything said: “My heart hurts.” The fire brigade had psychological counselors on site.

Skyscraper on Lindenstrasse in Kreuzberg

According to the fire brigade, the fire was already extinguished after a good half hour at around 5:06 p.m. The fire did not spread to other apartments in the concrete house. But the floors above the fire apartment were loaded with smoke. According to the police, four floors of the building were cleared and electricity and gas were shut off. The fire brigade was on the spot with 116 emergency services.

The residential building is located on Lindenstrasse in Berlin-Kreuzberg – not far from the Jewish Museum, which is also well-known to many tourists.

