DRASTIC DECISION, MAN LAUNCHES FROM THE 5TH FLOOR OF THE IPS. « CDE News

ASUNCIÓN (special envoy) The incident occurred yesterday according to the information, it is about Luis Alberto Aquino Duarte, 68 years old. According to the witnesses who were in the place, before launching himself, he said that his son died of cancer because he did not get medicine, impotence led him to the drastic decision.

The forensic physician Dr. Ricardo Britez, who inspected the body of the victim, diagnosed as cause of death Severe cerebral skull trauma, with loss of all brain mass.

By order of the Intervening Fiscal Agent, the body of the deceased was transferred to the Hospital Morgue for later delivery to the next of kin. Investigations continue. Our deepest condolences to family and friends

comment

comment

Previous article ELEUTERIO BOLLA WANTS TO BE ADMINISTRATOR OF CDE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

