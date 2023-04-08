Shi Xizhi

Draw an updated picture of a beautiful China and work with the General Secretary to plant a green future

On April 4, 2023, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, emphasized when participating in the voluntary tree planting activities in the capital that spring comes early and greening is at the right time.

“Afforestation is a very meaningful thing. It is a lofty cause that will benefit the present and benefit the future. It must be done consistently and continuously.” Since the new era, the general secretary has fulfilled the “green agreement” with the spring every year , take part in the voluntary tree planting in the capital.

Editor: Liang Bo