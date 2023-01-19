SPORTS EDITORIAL / EL PILÓN.

Two friendly matches played Valledupar FC and Barranquilla this Thursday morning at the stadium Armando Maestre Pavajeau.

In the first, where the so-called starting teams played, the Verdiblanca defeat was a goal by nil, while the second ended with a draw at one goal.

The Barranquilla victory goal in the first game came after a penalty sanctioned by the professional referee Keiner Jiménez, after a foul by the left sector of the local defense.

thus formed Valledupar FC in the first game: Weimar Asprilla; Joan Cajares, David Alvarez, Juan Viveros, Julio Romero; Jean Angulo, Jhon Gutierrez, Dairon Valencia, Victor Ballesteros; Kevin Arboleda and Misael Martinez.

In the ‘substitutes’ game, the equalizer for the Vallenato team was the work of Kevin Rivas.

This first preparation commitment, thinking about the beginning of the Promotion Tournament I-2023also served the coach Julián Barragán to test the new additions that were linked to the Verdiblanco team and joined the preseason, which began on January 3.

“Positive things are taken out and things to improve, operation, which is what we have been working on since last year, we are on that idea and this will help us to choose the best team with a view to starting the tournament”indicated the Verdiblanco coach to THE PYLON.

In addition to the match against the Barranquilleros, the Vallenatos will have a second friendly engagement the next Saturday January 20 in Samarian territory where they will face the Unión Magdalena.

The Colombian second division will begin the next february 4the day on which the Vallenato team will face Cortuluá as a visitor.