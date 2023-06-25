DRC: 12 people sentenced to death for terrorism in the case of the conflict in Kwamouth

Twelve people have been sentenced to death for terrorism in the case between the public prosecutor and the attackers in Kwamouth, in the province of Mai-Ndombe, by the military garrison court of Bandundu-Bagata-Mai Ndombe. This is reported in a dispatch from the Congolese Press Agency, written on Saturday, June 24.

These are Bolonga Bantu, Mazumbu Salabiaku, Madioko Modero, Biting Blood, Kibanda Thomas, Death Salayi, Pika Mubiadi, Sleeping, Garden, Biting Grass, Small Street and Fambongo Kumbi.

As for the defendant Mabaya Kbwila Jordan, the court declared itself incompetent to try him because he is a minor.

For the defendants Massamba Mukakala, Bunda Muyamo, Intu Ekoko Jean and Abibo Sakasaka, the court noted the extinction of the public action against them due to death.

The court then declared itself not seized with regard to the defendant Kusaka Junior. Seven defendants were acquitted for insufficient charges. They are Ludia Nico, Mundela Patrice, Muleke Ngwadaka, Masaka Arnold, Bwabubi Moke, Mudiaba Kulunganga and Mambanzila Maluta.

The court sitting in criminal matters at the first degree finally ordered the confiscation, for the benefit of the Congolese State, of the bladed weapons and hunting weapons seized by the military prosecutor’s office.

The deterioration of the security situation in the territory of Kwamouth (Mai-Ndombe) following the community conflict between Teke and Yaka has negatively impacted other surrounding provinces including part of the city-province of Kinshasa.

Several hundred people have been killed and thousands more forced to move due to violent clashes between Téké and Yaka in southwestern DRC.

Home Secretary Peter Kazadi said peace has been restored in Kwamouth Territory. The CENI, which had not organized the voter identification and registration operation in this territory, announced the launch of this operation.