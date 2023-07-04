DRC: Adolphe Muzito for a “technical reorganization” of the electoral calendar

Opponent Adolphe Muzito recommends a technical reorganization of the CENI’s electoral calendar. This recommendation is contained in his current Electoral Crisis Exit Plan, presented this Monday, July 3 during his exchange with the President of the CENI, Denis Kadima. He notes the “irreversible” and “obligatory” nature of a “technical rearrangement of the electoral calendar”.

Adolphe Muzito calls for realism and concerted and consensual solutions.

It is necessary, according to him, to proceed urgently, through appropriate consultations, in order to guarantee “the integrity of the national territory, the transparency, the credibility, the inclusiveness and the fairness” of the next elections.

For the former Prime Minister, respecting the prerequisites of his camp and of all the opposition requires the “reformatting” of the electoral process and will lead to a “technical rearrangement” of the electoral calendar.

The president of the Nouvel Elan political party also pointed out that his party will not go to the elections without the voters of Kwamouth, Rutshuru and Masisi.

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it has taken into account the voters of Rutshuru, Masisi and Kwamouth and that at the appropriate time, it will proceed with their registration.

Muzito also pleaded for the inclusion of the ECIDE and Nouvel Elan parties in the list of Lamuka at the level of the CENI office. The commission clarified that this was not within its jurisdiction.

Financial challenges

The president of the Nouvel Elan party is also concerned about the delay in the financing of the electoral process:

“We asked him if by the end of the process he will be able to raise the 500 million dollars he needs to complete the process. He [président de la CENI] said that he is in connection with the government and that in the coming days, they will be able to obtain a disbursement of 100 million dollars and they can move forward with the process even if the rest of the amount is completed”.

If we want to go to the end of the process and within the constitutional deadline, analyzes Muzito, the government would have to disburse the money.

He estimates that the $500 million in budget support announced by the IMF for the government can be made available to the CENI.

“I don’t believe in meeting the constitutional deadline because of funding issues. I have the impression that the government, faced with the 500 million, probably half will be devoted to security issues, it is only the other half that can be made available to the CENI. The difference will not be available within the time frame and that probably we will be faced with a slippage hypothesis”, said Adolphe Muzito.

