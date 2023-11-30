DRC: arrival of new waves of displaced people in Sake

More than six thousand new households fleeing the clashes have arrived in the town of Sake, Masisi territory (North Kivu). In spontaneous sites, these households live in precarious humanitarian conditions, Kamuronza civil society alerted Thursday, November 30.

Around six thousand households have abandoned their villages fleeing the intensification of fighting around Kilolirwe for two weeks now.

They came from villages such as Kingi, Katembo, Tonane, Karenga, Kisingati and others.

In the city of Sake, they are scattered in four spontaneous sites: Kizimba, Zaina, Kyabiringa and Mahyutsa in particular.

Others are located in collective centers of EP Kamuronza and Institut Kiluku. While still others live with host families. They are devoid of everything.

To alleviate their suffering, the provincial government distributed a few kilos of food, consisting of rice, beans, corn flour, vegetable oil and cooking salt, as well as non-food products.

“We are happy to receive help from the provincial government on our site. Many thanks to our governor who thought of the suffering of his population. Everyone received 1 kilo of beans, 1 bottle of oil, 1 sachet of salt and a little rice“, said one of the beneficiaries, calling on the provincial authorities to continue to think of them.

Several other primary needs, especially drinking water, latrines and others, still need to be covered.

Reason why local civil society asked humanitarians on their behalf.

The provincial governor’s envoy also called on the international community to intervene in favor of this population for the return of peace.

The latest fighting dates back to this Thursday morning between the M23, supported by Kigali, and the FARDC on the Kitshanga-Muhanga axis, Bashali Mokoto group, Masisi territory.

According to local sources, these violent clashes were reported around the Katanda bridge, approximately 5 km from Muhanga, capital of the Bashali Mokoto group.

