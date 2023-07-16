Home » DRC: Cherubin Okende assassinated!
DRC: Cherubin Okende assassinated!

DRC: Cherubin Okende assassinated!

Kinshasa, capital of the DRC woke up on the morning of Thursday July 13 in consternation. This is the assassination of Chérubin Okende, spokesperson for the political party Ensemble pour la République of Moise Katumbi and former Minister of Transport and Communication.

The lifeless body of the spokesman of the party dear to Moïse Katumbi, the national deputy Chérubin Okende was found very early in the morning. Riddled with ball, he was found sitting at the wheel of his jeep, abandoned on the avenue of heavyweights not far from the installations of Sep congo.

According to several sources, it was while he was going to the office of the Constitutional Court to respond to a court invitation that the former Minister of Transport, Ways of Communication and Opening Up was kidnapped by unknown persons on the evening of Wednesday 12 July 2023.

Immediately informed of the sad news, Moïse Katumbi has just interrupted his stay in Ivory Coast where he was invited by the CAF to return to the country in order to immerse himself in this file.

For the moment, no official clue to confirm the conditions or the direct or indirect perpetrators of this murder. In the meantime, his body is taken back to the morgue.

Writing

