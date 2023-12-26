DRC: civil society organizations call on the CENI to organize a special consultation framework on the electoral process

Some Congolese civil society organizations called, Monday, December 25, on the president of the CENI to organize a special consultation framework composed in particular of the presidential candidates of the Republic and civil society, “ to draw the consequences of the elections and prune what is bad from the current electoral process ».

These organizations are involved in the Citizen Monitoring and Electoral Vigilance platforms.

They justify this approach in view of what they describe as electoral chaos resulting from the elections of December 20 which took place over several days.

« The election situation since December 20 cannot leave anyone indifferent. We have seen under what conditions the elections were organized. The first day, we gave the benefit of the doubt in relation to the delay in deployment (Editor’s note: voting equipment), in relation to all these irregularities and then we took note of the decision of the CENI to be able to extend for another day, the vote. One day, we left for I don’t know how many days. We still had territories that had not yet received all the voting materials said civil society member Danny Singoma.

He explained that these few facts noted in the conduct of the elections led to doubt about the veracity of the results:

« This brings us to doubt now with everything that is happening on social networks, with images that show people cheating. We ask how these people were able to have these machines, have all these bulletins and be able to operate in their homes ».

According to Danny Singoma, candidates and members of civil society are calling for the annulment of the results of these elections or the organization of a consultation framework to decide on the value of the election results:

« We think that the best thing today would be for the president of the CENI to take the courage to convene all the stakeholders, the presidential candidates, civil society, for all of us to sit around a table to draw conclusions, see how we can prune out what is bad about this electoral process, how we can be sure that all these machines that were used, their votes are not taken into account so that there is still confidence so that the results which will be published are the best ».