DRC: closing of the 9th Games of La Francophonie in Kinshasa

The IX Games of La Francophonie ended on Sunday August 6 at the Stade des Martyrs in the city of Kinshasa. The ceremony was chaired by the Congolese Head of State, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi.

As at the opening of the Games, on July 29, the parade of different delegations opened the ceremony.

Satisfaction of the Congolese people

President Félix Tshisekedi affirmed, in his closing speech of the IX Games of La Francophonie that these Games were a historic event, a satisfaction for the Congolese people.

“These Games expressed the Congolese people’s satisfaction at having organized them and at having spent ten days of intense sporting and cultural activities with you. This ninth edition of the Games of La Francophonie will remain etched in the collective memory of the Congolese as a historic event that has contributed significantly to cementing our belonging to La Francophonie, in particular in the promotion of its cultural diversity and in its influence throughout the world.said President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi.

It promises to boost sport, culture and education with the infrastructure built to host these IX Games of La Francophonie.

“The DRC is determined to capitalize on this success and on the infrastructures bequeathed to us by these IX Games of La Francophonie to drive qualitative changes and put in place mechanisms that will now allow Congolese youth to dream big and take advantage of all the opportunities to realize one’s potential, particularly in the field of sports and the arts as well as in education.added President Tshisekedi.

Mission accomplished

The Minister of Sports, Claude-François Kabulo Mwana Kabulo, noted the mission entrusted to the DRC has been accomplished.

“The challenge of organizing the Francophonie games has been won. The Congolese youth lived up to expectations. The people of Kinshasa were there and enthusiastic about the Francophonie games. The IX Games of La Francophonie lived up to the expectations of the hosts. The party was beautiful”added Mr. Kabulo.

The Martyrs Stadium and the People’s Palace overwhelmed

Well before the closing of the IX Games of La Francophonie, the Stade des Martyrs and the Palais du Peuple were stormed by Congolese who wanted to take part in the closing ceremony and the concert organized by the committee.

The National Committee of the Games of La Francophonie was obliged to ask those who thought they were still physically participating in the ceremony, to follow it from television.

“It is an illusion to think that we can find a place there. The CNJF insistently asks all those wishing to follow the football, the closing ceremony or the concert this evening to no longer travel to these places for their own safety and the safety of the population in general. Everything will be broadcast live on national television (RTNC),” the statement said.

The DRC won 34 medals including 5 gold, 11 silver and 18 bronze. She ranks 9th.

