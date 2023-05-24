DRC: draw for the group stage of the 14th edition of the Congo Women’s Football Cup

“/>

The National Women’s Football League drew lots, this Tuesday, May 23 in Lubumbashi, the group stage of the 14th edition of the Congo Women’s Football Cup. The ceremony took place in the VIP lounge of the Complexe Omnisports Frédéric Kibassa Maliba, in the presence of some representatives of the clubs already established in the capital of copper.

The 26 women’s football clubs selected for the competition, representing eleven leagues, have now been fixed. Three groups were formed, two with 10 teams and another with 6 teams.

Here is the composition of the groups:

Group A

1. FCF Mazembe (Haut-Katanga)

2.JSK (Lualaba)

3. Manika (Lualaba)

4. Lusenda Giris (South Kivu)

5. DC Bweremana (North Kivu)

7. Fondation Jacques Kyabula Katwe (FJKK) (Haut-Katanga)

8. AS Kabasha (Nord-Kivu)

9. TP Mazembe of Kananga (Central Kasai)

10. FCF Lupopo (Haut-Katanga)

Group B

1. FCF Let’s Enjoy (Ituri)

2. FCF Girls Force (South Kivu)

3. 31st CPC (Kasai-Oriental)

4. FCF Amani (Kinshasa)

5. DCMP Bikira (Haut-Katanga)

6. FCF Okapi (South Kivu)

7. Ituri FC (Ituri)

8. FCF Confidential (Our)

9. Eastern Sun (North Kivu)

10. Muselamayi (Kasaï Oriental)

Group C

1. OCK de Kasaji (Lualaba)

2. Sainte Marie de Lulua (Kasaï-Central)

3. CSF Bikira (Kinshasa)

4. Inter Star de la Tshopo (Tshopo)

5. ASF Hope of Kinshasa (Kinshasa)

6. CFF Don Bosco (Kinshasa)

The first 3 of the groups of ten and the first two of the group of six will qualify for the quarter-finals at the end of this group stage.

Three stadiums have been selected to host the competition, namely: the TP Mazembe stadium, the Frédéric Kibassa Maliba stadium and the Gaëtan Kakudji stadium in Joli site.

The competition starts this Thursday, May 25, 2023.

The thirteenth edition disputed last year in Kinshasa was won by the Football Club Féminin TP Mazembe of Lubumbashi.