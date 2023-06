President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi deplored, this Sunday, June 25 in Mbuji-Mayi, a certain drift observed within the Catholic Church. He declared it at the end of the mass celebrating the silver jubilee of episcopal ordination of Bishop Emmanuel-Bernard Kasanda, bishop of the diocese of Mbuji-Mayi.

He recalled that the State and the Catholic Church have the obligation and the duty to collaborate and walk together.

