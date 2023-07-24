DRC: Félix Tshisekedi for control over NGOs operating on national territory

The President of the Republic has been seized by several reports which inform of a security drift in certain humanitarian institutions operating in the DRC. Faced with this situation, he requested that a control be carried out on the non-governmental organizations operating on the national territory, in order to certify the compliance of all their activities with the laws and regulations in force in the country.

This is indicated by the report of the Council of Ministers of Friday July 21, read by the Minister of Communication and government spokesman, Patrick Muyaya.

“These checks should relate in particular to the consistency between the annual reports relating to the last five years of activity of the said NGOs in our country, accompanied by a summary highlighting the evolution and the differences in performance from one year to another, as well as the exact locations of their activities over each of the periods under examination”said Patrick Muyaya.

According to him, “It is inadmissible that there are abnormal connections either in the sources of financing, or in the supervision of certain NGOs by expatriate personnel, having a military or paramilitary background which give rise to legitimate suspicion as to the real risks that certain NGOs, under the cover of humanitarian activities, indulge or contribute to actions of subversion on the national territory”.

The Ministers of the Interior, of Foreign Affairs, of Justice and Keeper of the Seals and of Planning will work in an interministerial committee to produce a global report on the question.