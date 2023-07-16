DRC: Félix Tshisekedi launches “an ultimate call for the rebirth of justice desired and expected by all”

President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi launched, this Saturday, July 15, an “ultimate call for the rebirth of justice desired and expected by all, a justice that assures and reassures, particularly in this pivotal period of consolidation of our young and precious democracy. “. He launched this appeal on the occasion of the opening of the training session for 2,500 new civil and military magistrates.

“Without justice, there is no development possible. As if to say that the absence of justice is a trivialization of evil. But an effective judicial system is a means of deterrence and peace,” indicated the Head of State.

President Félix Tshisekedi recalls that the nagging questions of corruption and the impunity of criminals as well as other anti-values ​​which generally accentuate the country’s descent into hell. Under these conditions, he adds, “Justice cannot be the regulator to which citizens flock when it is itself immersed in corrupt practices and other actions that no longer inspire confidence, thus inviting itself into the dock”.

As guarantor of the proper functioning of the institutions, the Head of State promises to assume his responsibilities by reframing, if necessary, a requalification of the action of justice and to avoid that by his action, the latter disqualifies the efforts of a whole nation.

Condition promotions

« We should therefore not admit that magistrates, prosecuted disciplinary or criminally, those condemned more than once to the taking to part for unfair decisions, those usually in judicial or disciplinary proceedings or notoriously immoral; access promotions without affecting the collective consciousness”, remarked Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi.

He urged the Government of the Republic to work with the Superior Council of the Judiciary in order to provide the judiciary with adequate means for the functioning of the disciplinary chambers, jurisdictions and offices, and also for the improvement of the treatment of magistrates, transfer costs, bush premiums and above all medical and funeral expenses.

It also calls on the Superior Council of the Judiciary to be more objective and rigorous in the promotions of magistrates and their assignments by enforcing the rule of rotation and ensuring that the same magistrates do not become kinglets of certain jurisdictions from which they are untouchable or irremovable.

“It is inconceivable that in an elitist body, certain magistrates are considered as being able to serve only in the city and others in rural areas. It is essential to assign enough magistrates in the hinterland where the deficiency is clearly felt while relieving congestion in the big cities where there is a scandalous and inadmissible plethora of magistrates”, concludes the Head of State.

