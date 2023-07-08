DRC: Félix Tshisekedi makes new appointments in certain public companies

President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi appointed, this Saturday, July 8, new leaders of certain public companies in the DRC. The ordinances appointing them were read out on Congolese public television, RTNC, by the head of state’s spokeswoman, Tina Salama.

While some have been reappointed to their posts, new figures are entering public companies. The almost complete list of these agents is as follows:

National Agency for the Development of Congolese Entrepreneurship (ANADEC)

PCA : Maguy Rwakabuba ;

Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Kizaba Godefroid;

Deputy Director General (DGA): Mathieu Tshimbumbu.

Congo Archives Institute

PCA: Company Richard;

DG: Kasongo Mande;

DGA : Bola Lubaki Papy.

National Forestry Fund (FFN)

PCA : Rigobert Kuta Mwana Kuta ;

DG: Mulumba Kalala;

DGA : Assani Ongalasa.

The National Institute for Agronomic Study and Research (INERA)

PCA : Caseu Hiler ;

DG : Dominic Heart Cancer ;

DGA : Muhiha Mwange Mamy.

Cultural Promotion Fund (CPF)

PCA : Ngoy Dioko Emany ;

DG : Barbara Mutund Kanam ;

DGA : Didier Fabrics.

Scientific Council of the National Institute of Statistics (INS)

PCA : Sebastian Congo Speak.

National Agricultural Products Office (ONAPAC)

PCA : Mukengeshay Mutombo ;

DG: Mwanza Singoma Amisi;

DGA : Kennedy ISANGO Berthe.

National Fisheries and Aquaculture Office (ONPA)

PCA : Henriette Atamina Wamu ;

DG : Boy Lokwa Epicure

DGA : Mutwaya Crispin.

National Tourist Office (ONT)

PCA: Mukuku Malika Fula;

DG: Yombo Mukendi Jolie;

DGA : Paul Diakese.

Office of agricultural service roads

PCA : Otshudi Olamba René ;

DG : Katumba Basashile Cleophas ;

DGA : Beya Mutuka Geneviève.

Riverways Authority (RVF)

PCA: André Pungwe Songwe;

DG : Lwaboshi Daniel ;

DGA : Divine Capture Attack.

National Geological Service of Congo (SGNC)

PCA: Gety Mpanu Mpanu;

DG: Wamenya Raoul;

DHA: Ngoy Kasongo Adelard Joel.

Commercial company of posts and telecommunications

PCA: Adam Bombole;

DG: Tshibangu Sandra;

DGA : Djolino Makelele.

Airway Management (RVA)

PCA: Tryphon Kin-Kiey Mulumba ;

DG : Shuungu Maungu Alphonse.

CEO: Kawaya Dieudonné.

ISSUES

PCA : Jean-Charles Okoto;

DG : From André ;

DGA : Kazadi Mabika.

National Railway Company of Congo (SNCC)

PCA : Average Factor ;

CEO: Fabien Mutomb

DGA : Treasure Kapuku Ngoy.

National Fund for Reparations for Victims of Sexual Violence and Crimes Against Humanity (FONAREV)

PCA : Mbanzu Dieku Eddy ;

DG : Lundula Lolatuyi Lucien ;

DGA : Kevin Makedi.

Nzadi Emmanuela: responsible for issues of violence and crimes against humanity.

National solidarity fund and humanitarian disaster management

PCA : Gisele Ndaya Luseba ;

DG : Change Where ;

(DGA: Kayembe Francis.

Regulatory Authority for Subcontracting in the Private Sector (ARSP)

PCA : Samuna Lukwaka Felly.

Authority for the control and regulation of the markets of strategic mineral substances

PCA : Patrick Luabeya ;

DG: Kabundi Umba;

DGA : Carrelle Mizumi Badi.

Office national de l’emploi (ONEM)

PCA : Lumbu Ngoy Yannick ;

DG : Beya Cow Fanin ;

DGA : Mavungu Mbunga Andrew.

Industrial Development Corridor (DGCDI)

PCA : Roger Safari Signed ;

DG : Jude Badibanga ;

DGA : Gilbert Catherine

Total Energies Marketing DRC

DG : Toto Sala Rigobert ;

DGA : Thank you Bob Stephen.

Congo Airways

PCA : Jean-Bertrand Country ;

DG : Lweya Dibye Joshua ;

DGA : Pontshi Mamitsho.

