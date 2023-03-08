DRC Presidency”/>

President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi pleaded this Wednesday, March 8 at the People’s Palace, in Kinshasa, for a parity and egalitarian society by striving to strengthen the fundamental rights of women, the only condition for achieving the advent of a society where discrimination based on gender will no longer be allowed.

He said it in front of hundreds of women who gathered in the great hall of the People’s Palace to celebrate Women’s Rights Day.

“Young girls and women have too often been relegated to a secondary role within families, which results in particular in the reduction or even the annihilation of all the prospects and emancipation offered to them, despite the fact that in the name of archaic and retrograde principles. who have, unfortunately, consecrated and limited to the only fields of man the most noble or the most liberating external activities”, denounced Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi.

He points out that these attitudes and beliefs unduly entrench the inequality and exploitation of women.

He also pleads for a break with this “culture of indignity” and to open the horizons of a “parity and egalitarian” society, in particular the access of girls, young girls and women to education and fundamental rights.

You can listen to the Congolese head of state in this extract:

/sites/default/files/2023-03/president_tshisekedi_ok.mp3

The theme this year, for Women’s Rights Day, is “for an inclusive digital world: innovation and technologies for gender equality”. In the DRC, the day is placed under the theme: “Egalitarian digital education for peace and the empowerment of women and girls in the DRC”.

Several demonstrations took place across the country.