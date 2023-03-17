Radio Okapi.Ph/ Jonathan Fuanani”/>

The Congo Study Group (GEC) and Ebuteli publish this Friday, March 17 a report that focuses on how the political world influences the life of sports clubs or the world of sport in the Democratic Republic of Congo . The summary of this report, entitled “Power games, power of the game: football and politics in the Democratic Republic of Congo”, was presented to the media the day before in Kinshasa.

This report is based on interviews with current and past board members of football clubs, club supporters and sports journalists.

Far from being just a game, according to the document, football is an extension of the political arena: men and women politicians mingle in it, seeking to become presidents of clubs, with the hope of finding or strengthening electoral bases. through athletic popularity.

At the same time, note GEC and Ebuteli, the political power also seeks to control the big teams in order to use them for political ends.

The report notes that football is influenced by politics in the DRC. He mentions, for example, the refusal of certain clubs to deliver CAF matches at Stade Mazembe in Lubumbashi, preferring to deliver matches in foreign countries.

A game of power

Congolese football clubs operate using the resources of their managers. And politics and sport are intertwined through the presence of politicians at the head of clubs.

“At the heart of this relationship is a power game: on the one hand, the search by politicians for a base, or an electorate, by trying to convert sports-related notoriety into political popularity and, on the ‘other, attempts by the regime in place to use sports audiences for political ends,’ the report explains.

The particularity of the big football clubs is that unlike many associations, political parties and other civic structures in the DRC, they do not belong forever to their leaders. In part, this is due to the weight of supporters and fanatics within these clubs.

They are able to question the management of the club and even, to a certain extent, to sanction the leaders.

According to the report, the way of conducting politics in the DRC still influences these clubs as well as other non-formally political structures. Nevertheless, the big football clubs in the DRC seem to contain within them relations between governors and governed that are more democratic than, for example, in political parties.

Either way, the report recommends, the builders of the new Congo would do well to look at other models of internal organization, to avoid creating institutions that belong to individuals, where accountability to the base does not exist. point. Football clubs could serve as one example among many.

You can listen to Joshua Walker, program director and analyst at the Congo Study Group:

/sites/default/files/2023-03/02._170323-p-f-kinjoshuawalker_web.mp3